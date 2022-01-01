How to get free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO

A Remote Raid Pass allows Pokemon GO players to join a Raid battle happening anywhere in the world.

Remote Raid Passes were added to Pokemon GO at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a way for Niantic to allow trainers to invite their friends from afar or even take on a Raid down the street from the safety of their home.

These passes typically cost a handful of Poke Coins, but there are times when they are given out for free. Pokemon GO trainers just need to wait for the free event boxes to be given out by Niantic.

Pokemon GO: How to get a free Remote Raid Pass

A promotional image for Pokemon GO Raids (Image via Niantic)

Remote Raid Passes can be purchased in Pokemon GO with Poke Coins. They can also be obtained from random 1 Coin boxes that Niantic provides at times.

Alongside those 1 Coin boxes, Niantic sometimes gives Pokemon GO trainers a free event box that goes with the current theme or season that the mobile game is taking part in.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck Reminder: The fourth weekly 1 PokéCoin bundle will be available on Monday, December 27, at 6 am local time in the in-game shop. It contains 5 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. It is available until Monday, January 3, 2022. Reminder: The fourth weekly 1 PokéCoin bundle will be available on Monday, December 27, at 6 am local time in the in-game shop. It contains 5 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. It is available until Monday, January 3, 2022. https://t.co/5GXH5WZxDz

That doesn't always happen, though, so you'll need to check the in-game shop frequently to see if a free box is available that includes a Remote Raid Pass and other items.

Another way to obtain a Remote Raid Pass completely free is to purchase one with Poke Coins that were obtained for free. Trainers can earn a certain amount of Poke Coins in Pokemon GO per day.

To do this, you need to leave a Pokemon in a Gym. The longer the Pokemon stays in the Gym without being defeated, the more Poke Coins you will earn until it reaches the daily maximum.

Miah Ramos @mamamiahramos



#PokemonGo Yay! First gym raid with ny hubbyby... 2 more gym raids to finish the field reseach task. Where can I get more remote raid pass? 😊 #PokemonGo Friends #PokemonGOfriends Yay! First gym raid with ny hubbyby... 2 more gym raids to finish the field reseach task. Where can I get more remote raid pass? 😊#PokemonGo #PokemonGoFriends #PokemonGOfriends https://t.co/DG2KOpmG3Q

You can use those free Poke Coins to get Remote Raid Passes in the Pokemon GO Shop. A single Remote Raid Pass costs 100 Poke Coins, or you can buy three at a time for 250 Poke Coins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Three is the max you can hold at any time in Pokemon GO, so if a free one is available and you already have three, be sure to use it quickly so you don't miss the chance to replace it at no cost.

Edited by R. Elahi