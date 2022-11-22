Pokemon GO Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo/Lunala debut, new chapters of A Cosmic Companion, raids, and more

The next Pokemon GO event has finally been released by Niantic and players are clearly in for a treat with Astra Eclipse. The final evolution for Cosmog is set to arrive, with Solgaleo and Lunala making their debut in Niantic's popular AR title. Along with them, there will also be a new five-star raid and mega raid bosses later this week.

The Astral Eclipse event (Image via Pokemon GO)

The Season of Light began back on September 1 and brought along the Nebula pocket monster Cosmog to Pokemon GO. The second part of the chapter was unlocked on October 5 when Cosmoem, the Protostar pocket monster, was introduced to the game.

The Astral Eclipse event will thus mark the final saga of the entire season, with Cosmog and its family being introduced to Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Astral Eclipse event in Pokemon GO

The Astral Eclipse event will take place from November 23 at 10 am to November 28 at 8 pm local time. The occasion marks the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala to the Pokemon AR title. With 100 Cosmog Candy, players will be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo during the day and Lunala at night.

They are sure to be delighted with the majestic beasts finally coming to the game. There will also be new Special Research chapters for A Cosmic Companion with mysteries for players to come across and solve with Cosmoem, Rhi, and Professor Willow.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



New Chapters of the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion will be available. For the first time, you’ll be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala.



Full Details: Cosmic Pokémon are the stars of the upcoming Astral Eclipse event.New Chapters of the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion will be available. For the first time, you’ll be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala.Full Details: leekduck.com/events/astral-… Cosmic Pokémon are the stars of the upcoming Astral Eclipse event. New Chapters of the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion will be available. For the first time, you’ll be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala.Full Details: leekduck.com/events/astral-… https://t.co/ZBpdFEq0V1

There will also be event-exclusive Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges for players to engage in. The Astral Eclipse event will mark the final appearance of the Nebula Skies on the horizon this season. During the event, players will be able to purchase the following cosmetic content from the in-game shop:

Lunala Wings

Solgaleo Mask

Lunala Pants

Solgaleo Shoes

Galaxy Socks

The following Pokemon will appear in wild encounters:

Alolan Rattata (Shiny available)

Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny available)

Clefairy (Shiny available)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny available)

Staryu (Shiny available)

Hoothoot (Shiny available)

Sunkern (Shiny available)

Lunatone (Shiny available)

Solrock (Shiny available)

Munna (Shiny available)

Cottonee (Shiny available)

Petilil

Yungoos (Shiny available)

The raid schedule for the event is as follows:

One-star raids: Drifloon (Shiny available), Frillish, Inkay (Shiny available), Rockruff (Shiny available)

Three-star raids: Tentacruel, Druddigon (Shiny available), Hisuian Braviary (Shiny available)

Five-star raids: Nihilego

Mega raids: Mega Houndoom (Shiny available)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Ultra Beast Alert



New intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.



Stay aware.

Be prepared.



#UltraBeastArrival Ultra Beast AlertNew intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.Stay aware.Be prepared. ⚠️ Ultra Beast Alert ⚠️New intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.Stay aware.Be prepared.#UltraBeastArrival https://t.co/wslW4vltYD

Along with the Astral Eclipse event, Niantic also announced the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event for November 27. With new debuts and chapters for players to complete, the upcoming week is set to be a great time to log into Pokemon GO.

Poll : 0 votes