When will Cosmoem come to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Season of Light has introduced a variety of events for players to participate in.

With the arrival of October, Niantic will be bringing in new special events and even a few Pokemon debuts. Although Fashion Week has just started in the game, the developers have already announced a new Evolving Stars event.

Cosmog will evolve into Cosmoem in Pokemon GO's Evolving Stars event

Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog, will make its Pokemon GO debut in Evolving Stars. The event will start on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 am and will run until Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

During Evolving Stars, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to obtain Cosmoem by feeding Cosmog 25 candy. Niantic has teased that more Cosmog will be available in the "distant" future, so players don't have to worry about finding and evolving one quickly.

More information about the Evolving Stars event in Pokemon GO

A variety of Pokemon will be appearing in the wild more frequently over the course of the Evolving Stars event. All of them are listed below:

Haunter

Helioptile

Duskull

Litwick

Ralts

Rhyhorn

Pidgeotto

Eevee

Kadabra

Kakuna

Scyther

Swinub

Tynamo

Seadra

Poliwhirl

Cosmoem as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A number of Pokemon will also be appearing in raids during the event. These creatures and the raids they will appear in are listed below:

One-star raids:

Onix

Scyther

Slowpoke

Sunkern

Porygon

Three-star raids:

Rhydon

Magneton

Piloswine

Togetic

Five-star raids:

Xerneas

Yveltal

Xerneas will start appearing in five-star raids on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and will be around until Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Yveltal began appearing in five-star raids on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will be available until Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Additionally, two Mega Pokemon will appear in Mega Raids during the event. Both have a chance of appearing in their shiny forms.

Mega Manectric will begin appearing in Mega Raids on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will be around until Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Meanwhile, Mega Lopunny started appearing in Mega Raids on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will be available until Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Trainers can also complete various field research tasks throughout the Evolving Stars event to get rewards like Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy. They can even earn Evolution items by completing four collection challenges.

The Evolution Cup will also take place during Pokemon GO's Evolving Stars event. However, the only Pokemon that are eligible for participation are those that have evolved at least once and can evolve again. They must also be at or below 1,500 CP to take part.

A Mega Gyarados Day is also awaiting players on Saturday, October 8, 2022. It will run from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. During this period, the Pokemon will spawn more frequently in raids. Additionally, trainers can get up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Their chances of encountering Shiny Gyarados will also increase.

