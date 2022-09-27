Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022: Who are the current Raid bosses? 

It's time for aethetics in Pokemon Go as the 2022 iteration of Fashion Week 2022 is finally upon us. Diglett, Absol, and Toxicroak are donning their costumes, while Mareanie and Toxapex are all set for their much-awaited debuts. The event will also feature new 5-Star and Mega Raid bosses.

Fashion Week 2022 is slowly coming live in Pokemon Go worldwide. The event is slated to begin on September 27 at 10:00 am local time and last until 8:00 pm local time on October 3. The massively popular Fashion Week event will feature Pokemon debuts, refreshed wild encounters, Pokemon in unique apparel & more.

So who are the Raid Bosses once Fashion Week 2022 begins in Pokemon Go?

Everything to know about Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go during Fashion Week 2022

5-Star and Mega Raids

During the Fashion Week event, the 5-Star Raid Boss will be the Legendary Pokemon Yveltal, and capturing one will surely be high on the list for Pokemon Go players. Additionally, Mega Lopunny will be replacing Mega Aggron for the Mega Raids.

The 5-Star Raid spots were earlier occupied by the Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana. The former was only available in the Southern Hemisphere while the latter could only be seen in the Northern Hemisphere. As expected, fans were not thrilled with this development.

Tier 1 & 3 Raids

A number of Pokemon appearing in the raids of these tiers will have fashionable apparel in tune with Fashion Week 2022, including Diglett, Shinx, Croagunk, Kirlia and Absol. The debutant Pokemon Mareanie will also feature as a Raid Boss for players to defeat and get a hold of.

The Raid Bosses appearing in these tiers are as follows:

Tier 1 - Diglett, Shinx, Croagunk, Scraggy, Furfrou.

Tier 3 - Butterfree, Kirlia, Absol, Mareanie.

More information regarding Fashion Week 2022

Other than Pokemon debuts and those wearing costumes, Fashion Week 2022 also brings a plethora of research tasks along with rewards for players to complete and reap benefits from. The event will also mark the debut of Shiny Furfrou with a number of variants possible.

Furthermore, the costumed Pokemon will be available in their Shiny variants. Fashion Week 2022 will also see Shiny Yveltal stepping into the game, which is surely something that players will be eager to get their hands on to.

They will have the option to procure the themed avatar items that are available for purchase in the in-game shop during the course of the event. To find out more about Fashion Week 2022, check here.

