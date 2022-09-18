"What a joke": Pokemon GO players unhappy with Niantic's latest announcement regarding Kartana & Celesteela

Support for Niantic's Pokemon GO has been reaching new lows as of late. The company is catching flak for its unannounced changes, alleged anti-consumer tactics, and now, for rolling back an announcement that had players very excited.

With the introduction of Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana during the Test Your Mettle event, trainers were more than ready to battle them in Raids. The problem is, they are region-locked, and Niantic made it seem like they weren't.

Niantic announces that Kartana and Celesteela will not swap hemispheres in Pokemon GO, and fans are not happy

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we want to confirm that Kartana will appear in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela will appear in the Southern Hemisphere during Raid Hour. Note that they will not swap hemispheres as previously stated. We apologize for the confusion. Trainers, we want to confirm that Kartana will appear in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela will appear in the Southern Hemisphere during Raid Hour. Note that they will not swap hemispheres as previously stated. We apologize for the confusion.

Kartana will appear in Raids in the Northern Hemisphere, while Celesteela will be exclusive to the Southern Hemisphere. Niantic announced that they would eventually swap to let players from all over the world take them on in-person.

The announcement has now been rescinded, and both Ultra Beasts will remain in Pokemon GO Raids strictly in their original hemisphere. This goes hand-in-hand with other issues players have had with Niantic recently.

The in-game boxes have been a bit lackluster, not providing Raid Passes or Remote Raid Passes. With this announcement's backtracking, players are even more upset because of the Remote Raid limitations.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we're working on addressing an issue where Trainers are unable to use berries or change Poké Balls when encountering an Ultra Beast in GO Battle League. Trainers, we're working on addressing an issue where Trainers are unable to use berries or change Poké Balls when encountering an Ultra Beast in GO Battle League.

Trainers will now have to receive an invite to take on an Ultra Beast Raid in the opposite hemisphere. This requires them to know someone from there and have them added as a friend.

They would then need to use a Remote Raid Pass, which nerfs the damage dealt by the user's Pokemon, and hope that the encounter after beating the Raid results in a successful capture. This has left some fans seething.

Reactions to Niantic's announcement regarding Ultra Beast Raids in Pokemon GO

To say players are simply upset would be an understatement. The fact that Niantic made the announcement about the Ultra Beasts swapping hemispheres in the first place has made the situation that much worse.

Syfyfan1 @DiOfLI01 @NianticHelp You've repeatedly stated that players should raid in person and play in their community, etc. Now you introduce regional Pokémon that are only available with paid REMOTE raid passes. What a joke. @NianticHelp You've repeatedly stated that players should raid in person and play in their community, etc. Now you introduce regional Pokémon that are only available with paid REMOTE raid passes. What a joke.

The company often encourages players to go out and play Pokemon GO by exploring, venturing with friends, or meeting strangers to take on Raids. The change has fans believing that Niantic is going against their own values.

Helix33000🫡 @Helix33k 🤦‍♀️

As a big major company, Do better..



You get your core playerbase excited and eventually dont come trough.

How hard is it to rotate the raidbosses for raid hour anyway? @NianticHelp How difficult is it to re-read your announcement text BEFORE you announce it?🤦‍♀️As a big major company, Do better..You get your core playerbase excited and eventually dont come trough.How hard is it to rotate the raidbosses for raid hour anyway? @NianticHelp How difficult is it to re-read your announcement text BEFORE you announce it?😅🤦‍♀️As a big major company, Do better..You get your core playerbase excited and eventually dont come trough.How hard is it to rotate the raidbosses for raid hour anyway? 🙈

Players were looking forward to the Raid hour that features Kartana and Celesteela but are now left disappointed that a simple rotation of hemispheres won't be happening.

Grant Packham @Grant_Packham @NianticHelp This is one of the many reasons why I'm losing my motivation for this game @NianticHelp This is one of the many reasons why I'm losing my motivation for this game

Along with some of the issues the fanbase has had with Niantic's handling of Pokemon GO, many are calling this one of the final straws when it comes to their enjoyment of the mobile game.

Dave Casteleyn @DaveCasteleyn @NianticHelp many players were happy with this Raid Hour but now you make many players sad and angry!! @NianticHelp many players were happy with this Raid Hour but now you make many players sad and angry!! https://t.co/ikhIgn9qt1

The hope seems to be to hold Niantic accountable for its mistakes. Users are re-sharing the original announcement that has the Raid hour information detailing how the two Ultra Beasts would appear in the opposite region of where they normally do.

Grandfather_Nurgle @papa_nurgle_



Niantic: Hold on, we will have an event fixing this problem.



Me: That's great, they are considering the players.



Niantic: Lol NO, that was a mistake LOL @NianticHelp Me: Man I hate region locked pokemon. Who is flying to Aus to get pokemon?Niantic: Hold on, we will have an event fixing this problem.Me: That's great, they are considering the players.Niantic: Lol NO, that was a mistake LOL @NianticHelp Me: Man I hate region locked pokemon. Who is flying to Aus to get pokemon?Niantic: Hold on, we will have an event fixing this problem.Me: That's great, they are considering the players.Niantic: Lol NO, that was a mistake LOL

Others are turning the situation into memes to handle it better. Sometimes laughing at misfortune is the best way to keep it from being too much of a downer.

Robert Hendrie @darkdeath174



You can’t communicate between staff nor your players.



This is massively embarrassing for a game developer. Fix your communication internally and externally. @NianticHelp It’s time to overhaul, you can’t keep putting out wrong information, then just say “oops sorry lol”You can’t communicate between staff nor your players.This is massively embarrassing for a game developer. Fix your communication internally and externally. @NianticHelp It’s time to overhaul, you can’t keep putting out wrong information, then just say “oops sorry lol”You can’t communicate between staff nor your players.This is massively embarrassing for a game developer. Fix your communication internally and externally.

At the end of the day, a mistake was made, and Pokemon GO players feel that Niantic needs to do something to make up for it. If they don't, it could truly alienate many of the game's longtime players.

