"Anti-consumer and go against Niantic's own philosophy": Pokemon GO players furious with latest in-game boxes and lack of Raid passes

A Reddit user, who goes by the name Lewymd, has created a post dedicated to the lackluster nature of Niantic's latest boxes in Pokemon GO. They claim the most recent boxes in the mobile game are "bad for players" and "anti-consumer."

The post is rather lengthy. It goes into detail about how the user feels Niantic is drastically shifting its in-game marketing strategy.

The first point Lewymd makes is that the Deoxy Raid Day did not include a single box where Raid Passes or Remote Raid Passes could have been purchased.

After earning five free Raid Passes during the event, anyone who wants to participate further will have to spend the same amount of money, whether in person or remotely.

This is where the user begins to talk about Niantic's philosophy for the mobile game and how it is changing. The ability to raid just as easily from home does not promote the exploration and exercise that Pokemon GO was meant for.

Lewymd's final point touches on Niantic's alleged tendency to make changes without any announcements. No Raid Passes were available in Pokemon GO's Finale boxes, while 1-Coin boxes were completely removed. Many players are not pleased with these exclusions.

It is safe to say that players are getting fed up with Niantic's handling of Pokemon GO. Some of them recently compiled a long list of negatives about the game in 2022.

Pokemon GO players believe recent in-game boxes and changes to the game go against everything it is meant to stand for

The consensus among commenters on the original Reddit post is that the game is currently in a bad state. They feel the in-game boxes available for purchase just don't cut it and have to be part of some strategy Niantic is experimenting with.

The old Adventure Box was also brought up. It included many items that encouraged Pokemon GO players to venture out into the game world. Things like Raid Passes, Incubators, and Incense gave players a good set of items to go out and explore with.

The community clearly misses how things used to be and is hoping Niantic reverts some of its changes. However, this doesn't seem very likely with the way the game is trending.

At this point, most players are simply confused about why Niantic is making these moves. It is possible that the company may be trying to switch back to the pre-pandemic model, but only time will tell if it can keep its playerbase happy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh