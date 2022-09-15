How to catch Togedemaru in Pokemon GO

A new opportunity for Pokemon GO players to catch the Roly-Poly Pokemon Togedemaru has emerged. The Roly-Poly Pokemon debuted with two different Ultra Beasts, Kartana and Celesteela, in the Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle event.

The event starts on Friday, September 16, at 10 am and goes till Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:00 am. There are only a few ways to get hold of a Togedemaru in this event.

Originating from the Alola region as part of Generation Seven, this Pokemon is known for its small hedgehog-like appearance and two yellow spots on its cheeks. The following is a guide to capturing Togedemaru in Pokemon GO.

Catch Todemaru at the Pokemon GO Test Your Mettle event this September

The dual Steel and Electric-type Pokemon will be featured as a 1-Star Raid Boss and can be easily encountered in the wild during the Test Your Mettle event time phase. With no evolutionary pool available for this Roly-Poly fighter, it doesn't have much potential for high-end Raids, Team Rocket encounters, or Battle Leagues.

But it could be an excellent addition to the team for its good physical attack and speed stats, as it can perform well in the initial days of the gameplay.

Whereas PvP events with fixed restrictions and criteria can be where Togedemaru’s potential shows value. Apart from its specs, this Pokemon is still an adorable-looking fighter that trainers would love to have as a battler or a collection.

Players on a pocket-muster hunt in the wild will be able to encounter Togedemaru abundantly in the AR environment. Spawning frequently this September, the Roly-Poly Pokemon can later hatch from the eggs, but its spawn rate will drastically decrease after the event.

Meanwhile, Pokemon GO players can use Razz Berries or Nanab Berries to increase their chances of successfully capturing a Togedemaru through Pokeballs. Curve throws from Pokeballs are also likely to increase the potential of catching this Pokemon.

Vulnerable battling against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type Pokemon, players are suggested to make a roster with these types to dominate Togedemaru. Any fighter capable of inflicting these three damage types will be super effective while facing a Togedemaru. Since it is only a One Star Raid boss, Legendary, Shadow, or Mega Pokemon, counters aren't of need for the battle.

As Togedemaru spawns in 1-star raids, players can defeat it solo. This mediocre power-level fighter shouldn't pose much of a threat to players. Sadly, there is no update on the Shiny variant of this Pokemon.

About Togedemaru in Pokemon GO

Togedemaru as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togedemaru has a maximum Combat Power of 2442, with Pokemon GO stats of 190 Attack Power, 145 Defense Power, and 163 Stamina Power. The best offensive moveset for this Pokemon is a combination of Spark and Wild Charge (11.90 DPS), also, this Pokemon is boosted by Rain and Snow weather.

Togedemaru has a long list of resistances such as Flying, Poison, Steel, Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, and Rock-type Pokemon makes it stand out in the bunch.

Edited by Srijan Sen