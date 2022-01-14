Pokemon GO: 5 ultimate counters for Rock-type opponents

Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO are well-known for their sturdiness and considerable defense stats, and some like Rhyperior or Mega Aerodactyl can pack an incredible punch as well.

Although they haven't garnered the popularity of Steel-types, Rock-type Pokemon have remained relatively popular throughout Pokemon GO's various game modes. Due to the recent Mountains of Power event, Rock-types have appeared widespread throughout the game world as part of the Season of Heritage. With so many Rock-types popping up in trainers' battle parties and as raid bosses, many trainers are looking for Pokemon to counter them.

5 of the best Rock-type counters Pokemon GO players can use in PvE or PvP

5) Excadrill (PvE/PvP)

Excadrill's dual typing makes it an excellent Rock-type counter (Image via Niantic)

While it isn't as powerful of a Ground/Steel-type Pokemon as Mega Steelix, Excadrill benefits from the ability to be used in PvP and PvE combat without restrictions.

Even though it isn't a Mega Evolution, Excadrill's stats and moves are exceptionally high. Whether it's battling in gym raids, or Pokemon GO's Battle League, Excadrill's potent attack and stamina stats keep it in the fight and deal high damage, especially to Rock-types.

Moves like Mud Shot and Drill Run make it a nightmare for Rock-type Pokemon, but also Steel, Fire, Poison, and Electric-types as well.

4) Metagross (PvE/PvP)

Metagross has remained a top Steel-type Pokemon since its inclusion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steel-type Pokemon have long been a problem for Rock-types, and Metagross stands above the rank and file as one of the best Steel-types available. Thanks to a fantastic collection of moves and attack/defense stats in the top 100, Metagross is an absolute bully towards any Pokemon type that Steel or Psychic-types excel against, including Rock-types.

Moves like Bullet Punch and Meteor Smash can devastate opponents, and Metagross can even branch into Ground-type moves such as Earthquake to deal super effective damage to Rock-types if Steel-type moves aren't cutting it. Metagross has a complete toolkit when it comes to battling Rock-type Pokemon, and that's only reason why it's remained one of the best Steel-type Pokemon in all of Pokemon GO.

3) Lucario (PvE/PvP)

Lucario has two types that easily topple Rock-types (Image via Niantic)

Even though Mega Lopunny excels at defeating PvE raid bosses with its Fighting-type moves, Lucario is close to performing on the same level and can battle in any arena necessary. As a dual Steel/Fighting-type Pokemon, Lucario can meet Rock-types on any field, though it performs particularly well at PvE battle and Pokemon GO's Ultra League. Thanks to its solid movesets, Lucario can handle many other types including the popular meta picks in the Steel-type element.

2) Mega Venusaur (PvE)

Mega Venusaur and Zarude sare great counters in the Grass-type category (Image via Niantic)

The best Grass-type Pokemon when taking on Rock-types (though Zarude and Mega Abomasnow are also awesome picks), Mega Venusaur's defense stat ensures that no Rock-type can harm it significantly without branching out into Ground-type moves that take advantage of Venusaur's Poison typing. If a trainer knows the moves of a Rock-type raid boss already, then Mega Venusaur can handle the rest. In addition to Mega Venusaur's defense stat, its attack stat is in the top 150 and is well above average.

With moves like Razor Leaf, Vine Whip, and Frenzy Plant, Mega Venusaur can menace nearly any Rock-type raid boss it takes on in Pokemon GO.

1) Mega Blastoise (PvE)

Mega Blastoise's Hydro Cannon is great against Rock-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise has been a hard counter for Rock, Fire, and Ground-types since day one, and its Mega Evolution being included in Pokemon GO makes it an even more insurmountable opponent. Its only major drawback (much like any Mega Evolution) is that it can't compete in GO Battle League. Despite that, trainers can seldom make a better pick against a Rock-type raid boss than Mega Blastoise.

With excellent attack and defense stats much like Mega Venusaur, Mega Blastoise's moves like Water Gun and Hydro Cannon can one-shot lesser Rock-types and deal heavy damage to more powerful raid bosses as well. Having a Charge Move like Ice Beam as a secondary is also a great asset against Dragon-types. Regardless of what Rock-type raid boss it's taking on, Mega Blastoise is always up to the challenge.

