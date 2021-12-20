5 most powerful Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO

Fighting-type Pokemon have been loved in Pokemon GO and beyond for their impressive physical stats and the capability to take out popular meta picks like Ice and Steel-type Pokemon. Their moves are also a large part of that potential.

Currently, there are 18 different Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO. Each has its own stats regarding energy generation, damage, and attack speed. Depending on what players are gearing their Pokemon up for, certain Fighting-type moves might work better than others.

If a trainer is looking for pure damage, there are five particular moves to consider in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Five Fighting-type moves with the highest damage output

5) Dynamic Punch

Poliwrath can hammer away at enemies thanks to moves like Dynamic Punch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clocking in at 90 damage and roughly 33 damage per second, Dynamic Punch is a heavy-hitting move for the cost of 50 energy. Pokemon such as Machoke, Machamp, and Poliwrath stand to gain the most from this particular Charge move.

Picks like Breloom, Hariyama, Medicham, and Toxicroak also perform exceptionally well using Dynamic Punch.

4) Aura Sphere

Aura Sphere is a move exclusive to Lucario in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A move currently only wielded by Lucario in Pokemon GO, Aura Sphere deals 90 damage in PvE and 100 damage in PvP situations. It sports a considerable 50/55.6 damage per second in PvE/PvP battle and costs 50 energy, similar to Dynamic Punch.

For Lucario across the board, most trainers use Aura Sphere as its main Charge Move.

3) Close Combat

Pairing Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat can make it a very capable raid counter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Requiring 100 energy but dealing 100 damage, Close Combat can slam opponents unprepared to deal with it in Pokemon GO. It doesn't deal significant damage per second due to its energy cost taking quite some time to power up, but it can devastate targets without resistances to it and drop their health considerably, even one-shotting some Pokemon.

This move should be used wisely, as its cost can set a Pokemon back considerably if squandered.

2) Flying Press

Pikachu Libre is currently the only Pokemon in GO that can use Flying Press (Image via Niantic)

Currently only usable by the PvP reward Pikachu Libre, Flying Press is a move inspired by professional wrestling that deals 110 damage in PvE and 90 in PvP. This move also costs 100 energy, much like Close Combat.

Some may contend that Close Combat is a better move due to dealing 100 damage in both categories, but if a trainer's game mode intent is omitted, Flying Press deals slightly more damage and damage per second.

Although Pikachu Libre is currently its only known user, some Pokemon GO players have speculated it may be usable by the Pokemon Hawlucha when it gets introduced into the game.

1) Focus Blast

Wielded by a Pokemon like Blaziken, Focus Blast can obliterate targets (Image via Niantic)

Currently the hardest-hitting Fighting-type move in Pokemon GO, Focus Blast clocks in at 140 damage in PvE and 150 in PvP. This provides it with a 40/42.9 damage per second readout for each battle mode, respectively. Its drop in DPS is likely due to the move's energy cost being 100 energy, which isn't easy to build up.

Regardless, if used by the right Pokemon, Focus Blast can one-shot several opponents in Pokemon GO. If the move deals super-effective damage when used by a powerful Pokemon, the damage total can spike through the roof and deal absolute overkill to a target.

Several Pokemon are capable of using Focus Blast in Pokemon GO, with picks like Mewtwo and Mega Gengar using it to devastating effect despite not being Fighting-types. This speaks to Focus Blast's power as part of a moveset.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer