Pokemon GO: Glaceon's best weaknesses and counters

Pokemon GO now has a stylish boss for tier 3 Raid battles in the form of Holiday Glaceon.

This Pokemon is well known as the Ice-type evolution of Eevee. While other festive Pokemon like Holiday Pikachu and Delibird can be found in the wild, Glaceon can only be encountered through Raids for this event. Therefore, in order to catch it, trainers are going to need to bring strong Pokemon with high DPS.

Which Pokemon do the most damage to Glaceon?

Glaceon is a pure Ice-type, which gives it four weaknesses: Steel, Fighting, Fire and Rock. Out of these four, though, Fire-type Pokemon typically have enough DPS and power to outclass the other types.

For instance, it should come as no surprise that Mega Charizard Y is a top counter here. Very few Pokemon can match its ridiculously high Attack stat (310), which basically means that as long as it has a type advantage, Mega Charizard Y is almost guaranteed to be a top 10 counter.

Surprisingly, though, Mega Charizard Y does not beat Glaceon in the quickest time. That honor goes to Shadow Metagross with the Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash set. It’s time to win against Glaceon (114.3 seconds) only slightly nudges out Mega Charizard Y’s (118.9 seconds).

Although they may not be as highly ranked, the strong Fighting-type Pokemon in the game still easily defeat Glaceon too. Pokemon like Lucario, Shadow Hariyama and Conkeldurr all reach the top 30 Raid counter rankings.

One other interesting Pokemon that is a highly ranked Glaceon counter is Terrakion. As both a Rock-type and a Fighting-type, there are multiple sets that Terrakion can run to beat Glaceon in a Raid battle. The set that will win in the quickest time, however, is Smack Down and Sacred Sword.

Rampardos (right) is a top performing Rock-type Raid attacker (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rampardos is another great Pokemon to have for this entire event, not just for the Glaceon Raid battles. Rampardos is neither legendary nor a Mega evolution, and yet it ends up being ranked number one against many Raid bosses.

As it so happens, most of the Raids during Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event are Ice-type. Therefore, Rampardos will be a top-ranked counter for every Raid boss, especially Delibird, who is double weak to Rock-type moves.

