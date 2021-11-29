How to get Metagross in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers could add a brutalizing menace to their collection by grabbing Metagross in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Metagross is one of the best Pokemon from the Hoenn region that can be caught in Sinnoh. Fans may remember Metagross being on Steven’s intimidating Champion Team in the Generation III games. Thankfully, the Generation IV remakes don’t make it too hard to find Metagross, so trainers should have an easy time finding it.

Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon found in post game

Trainers won’t be able to find Metagross naturally in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Like most other Pokemon, trainers will have to find the first stage of its evolution and then evolve it into Metagross.

In this case, trainers will be looking for Beldum. This Pokemon evolves into Metang at level 20 and into Metagross at level 45.

To find Beldum, trainers will first need the National Pokedex. In order to obtain this, they will need to not only beat the Elite Four, but also have seen all of the Pokemon in the Sinnoh Pokedex.

Once they do all this, trainers will need to hunt for Beldum in the Underground. Beldum will be a rare spawn in several rooms. Those rooms are as follows:

Rocky Cave

Icy Cavern

Glacial Cavern

Whiteout Cave

Big Bluff Canyon

It’s important for trainers to remember, though, that all rare spawns are not guaranteed to be in these rooms. When a trainer enters a room in the Underground, a rare spawn is predetermined to be in the room, and it may not be Beldum.

Beldum can evolve into Metang and then Metagross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If trainers don’t see Beldum after checking in one of these rooms, they can always leave the room and enter again to get another shot. It may take a couple of resets, but after a while trainers should finally see Beldum.

Once trainers catch Beldum and evolve it, they will have a great asset on their hands with Metagross. It naturally gets a huge Attack stat and a great movepool to go along with it. Meteor Mash can raise Metagross’ Attack by one stage, and Bullet Punch is guaranteed to go first due to priority.

