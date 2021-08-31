Beldum, Jynx, and other Pokemon spawning during Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief

Among other surprises, the Season of Mischief will see an event where many Psychic-type, Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokemon will spawn in Pokemon GO.

The reason why there will be such a focus on Psychic, Dark and Ghost-types is because this entire season is dedicated to Hoopa, the Psychic and Ghost-type Legendary Pokemon.

This Pokemon has been reported to be the cause of all the crazy happenings during the Ultra Unlock. Fortunately, it has also led to many Pokemon being available that trainers will be happy to pick up for raids, PvP, or just for fun.

Special Research event Pokemon during the Season of Mischief

On Sunday, September 5, trainers will be able to partake in Hoopa’s Arrival, the second part of the Special Research for the Season of Mischief. On this day, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time, only specific Pokemon will be attracted to incense.

These Pokemon will change with each hour during the event. Starting off at 11:00 am, only several Psychic-type will spawn when incense is activated. Once the hour changes to 12:00 pm, only Ghost and Dark-types will appear. At 1:00 pm it will change back to Psychic-types, and the two will alternate each hour until the event finishes at 5:00 pm.

During the Psychic hours, only the following Pokemon will be attracted to incense:

Exeggcute

Jynx

Natu

Spoink

Girafarig

Munna

Beldum

The standout from this list is definitely Beldum. Trainers could catch this and evolve it into Metagross, one of the biggest threats in Ultra League. This Pokemon can tear opponents to shreds with its brutalizing Meteor Mashes.

During the Ghost and Dark hours, only the following Pokemon will spawn:

Alolan Raticate

Poochyena

Duskull

Purrloin

Sableye

Carvanha

Drifloon

While most of these Pokemon look to be on the weaker side of things, Great League players might want to try and pick up a Sableye during this event. Sableye has strong defenses and can check strong fighting types, most notably Medicham.

All of these Pokemon will also be objectives in a Collection Challenge. Any trainer who completes it will earn themselves Hoopa candy and the Poke Ball Lift pose for their avatar.

Aside from Hoopa’s Arrival, there will be different Pokemon that spawn frequently due to the change of seasons.

Trainers will be able to find Shuppet, Trubbish and Gothita in the city. In wooded areas, Teddiursa, Karrablast and Shelmet will be appearing. Around Mountains will be Slugma, Rhyhron and Geodude. Finally, Horsea, Mantine and Krabby will spawn by bodies of water.

Edited by R. Elahi