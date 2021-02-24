Psychic-type Pokemon are some of the most powerful in the franchise, adding to that power when a Legendary receives the typing.

Many iconic Legendary Pokemon have a Psychic-typing attached to them. These are not to be confused with Mythical Pokemon, who also have a large amount of Psychic-types in that category.

From Generation I to the most recent Generation VIII, there have been Psychic Legendaries for players to catch. They are extremely rare and some of the most difficult creatures to capture without a Master Ball.

Top 5 Psychic Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele is the guardian deity of Akala Island in the Alola region. As a Psychic/Fairy-type, Tapu Lele has two powerful types to its name. It has decent Speed along with great Special stats. Special Defense and Special Attack are where it shines. It stands out over the other Tapu Pokemon with its bright pink design.

#4 - Cresselia

Cresselia is a Psychic-type Legendary from Generation IV. The Lunar Pokemon and its swan-like appearance are wonderful. Cresselia is a very defensive creature, has great Special and physical Defense stats, and reliable HP. It knows many HP recovering moves and can stay on the battlefield for a long time, annoying opposing trainers.

#3 - Lugia

Lugia is a master Flying-type Legendary. The Diving Pokemon is the guardian of the sea and the trio master of the Legendary Birds from Kanto. It is quick, has impressive HP, Defense, Special Defense, and can use either Special or Physical attacks. In the games, anime, and movies, Lugia has proven to be a mighty creature.

#2 - Necrozma

Necrozma is an insanely powerful Pokemon. By itself, it has super high base stats. In its various forms, those stats increase even more. Necrozma can fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to become Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively. Using Ultra Burst, either of those forms can become Ultra Necrozma. Its capabilities, stats, and overall concept are incredible.

#1 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo was the first Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in the franchise. To this day, it remains one of the most popular and powerful creatures of all time. Its story, redemption, and immense strength have given Mewtwo more than the necessary tools to be the top Psychic Legendary. This man-made Mew clone deserves nothing less.