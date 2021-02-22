A lot of Legendary Pokemon are Dragon-Type.

Dragons are pretty legendary creatures in fairytale, folklore, and so on. So, it makes sense that a lot of Legendary Pokemon dawn the Dragon typing. Here are the best Dragon Legendary Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Dragon Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Latias

The jet Pokemon, Latios, is a Psychic/Dragon Legendary. Latias is a bit better than Latios, even though Latios has higher offensive stats. Latias has more useful moves like Icy Wind, Light Screen, and Reflect.

Latias generally takes a more supportive role, being a bit more defensive than its blue counterpart Latios. They are both great options for a strong Pokemon team though.

#4 - Giratina

Giratina is so strong that it lives in its own world, the Distortion World. The player can visit this world in Pokemon Platinum and challenge this beast. Giratina is incredibly powerful with a very unique typing of Ghost/Dragon, which it only shares with Dragapult.

Giratina has an alternative form as well, the Origin form. This can be awakened by giving it the held-item Griseous Orb. Giratina packs a punch and has incredible stats, as all box legendaries do.

#3 - Palkia

It's funny that Palkia and Dialga are actually better than Giratina, since Giratina is the overseer of the two. Palkia is a Water/Dragon type Legendary that controls space. Controlling space makes it pretty overpowered.

Palkia has great stats overall, and also has a lot of interesting ways to use it. It even has Trick Room as a solid mix-up option.

#2 - Dialga

The strongest of the Diamond and Pearl trio is Dialga. Controlling Time is by far the most useful and overpowered domain. Dialga is Steel/Dragon type which is unique to only this and Duraludon. The typing offers many resistances, and is great, both offensively and defensively.

Dialga actually sees a good bit of play in the competitive scene as a Dynamax sweeper. It deals huge damage, and is incredibly bulky.

#1 - Rayquaza

Rayquaza is one of the most popular Legendary Pokemon, and for good reason as its been a very strong Pokemon since its debut in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. Rayquaza isn't only popular, it's incredibly strong with great stats and a strong typing. It even has a very useful Mega form.

Rayquaza won a World Championship for VGC in 2016 piloted by well-known player Wolfe Glick. Rayquaza with Swords Dance is an absolute menace.