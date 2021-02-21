Legendary Pokemon come in many shapes, sizes, and types throughout the various Generations of the franchise.

One of the first, yet fewest, types of Legendary is the Flying-type. There are the Legendary Birds of Kanto, the two Legendary Birds that followed from Johto, and a few others later down the line.

They have become iconic among the list of Legendary and Mythical creatures found in the Pokemon universe. Nothing beats the originals except the originals themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Flying Legendary Pokemon

#5 - Moltres

Image via The Pokemon Company

Moltres is the Flying/Fire-type Legendary Bird from Kanto. It is pretty powerful compared to the majority of Mythical and Legendary Pokemon. It has also received a Galarian form that has shot the Legendary Birds back into the spotlight. Overall, Moltres might not be the best Flying-type Legendary, but it is certainly one of them.

Advertisement

#4 - Articuno

Image via The Pokemon Company

Articuno, the Flying/Ice-type Kantonian Bird, is a majestic creature. Introduced in Generation I, it has been popular ever since and is also incredibly bulky. Like Moltres, it has received a new form in the Galar region, which has brought new life to the already infamous Articuno. It might be the most beautiful Pokemon ever.

#3 - Lugia

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lugia is the Diving Pokemon, known for being a master of the sea. It has a Psychic-typing to go along with its Flying-typing. It has played a part in the anime and movies more so than any other Legendary, aside from maybe Mew and Mewtwo. Those appearances and its gracefulness are truly only matched by its power.

Advertisement

#2 - Ho-Oh

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ho-Oh was the very first Legendary Pokemon seen in the anime. Ash Ketchum watched as it flew across the sky at the end of the first episode of Pokemon. It wasn't until the following Generation that fans discovered that Pokemon was Ho-Oh. With a resurgence in Pokemon GO and simply being an amazing Pokemon, Ho-Oh is a stellar Flying-type Legendary.

#1 - Zapdos

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Electric/Flying-type from Kanto is the top Flying-type Legendary Pokemon. The reason? With its Electric attacks, it can take out every single other Legendary on this list. With a Fighting/Flying-type that actually can't fly in Galar, that hasn't changed the opinion or power of the original Zapdos. It is just plain incredible.