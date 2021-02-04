Flying-type Pokemon are absolutely some of the icons of Generation I and the Kanto region.

There are several that rank high in popularity, not just among Kanto Pokemon, but among all Pokemon. The Flying-typing has some true powerhouses and fan favorites.

These Pokemon definitely set the standard for what a the Flying-types of the future would become. It is easily one of the most popular types in the entire franchise.

5 most popular Flying Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Pidgeot

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pidgey was one of the first Pokemon to be encountered in the Kanto region. In the anime, from Pidgey, to Pidgeotto, to Pidgeot, fans have fallen in love with the original Normal/Flying-type Pokemon. It is obviously popular due to the fact it got a Mega Evolution. It is a solid fighter that surprises many opposing trainers with its capabilities.

#4 - Zapdos

Image via The Pokemon Company

Zapdos is by far the most popular of the three Legendary Bird Pokemon from Kanto. It is fast and electric, pun intended. That makes it one of the more popular Flying-type Pokemon from the region. While Moltres and Articuno are seemingly about grace and beauty, Zapdos is as no nonsense as it gets.

#3 - Dragonite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dragonite was the first pseudo-Legendary found within Pokemon. In the anime and games, a Dragonite was considered a rarity. Lance and his Dragonite were a nearly unstoppable force within Pokemon Red and Blue, as well as in subsequent appearances. It was the power and intensity of a such a friendly looking creature that drew fans to it.

#2 - Gyarados

Image via The Pokemon Company

The moment that Pokemon fans learned Magikarp evolved into Gyarados was incredible. It was a story of inspiration and hope that there was more than just being a lowly fish. Gyarados as a Flying-type has always been a hotly debated topic, but it has never changed. Therefore, its popularity as a brutal Pokemon puts it on the list.

#1 - Charizard

Image via The Pokemon Company

Charizard reigns supreme. That's all there is to it. Charizard will forever be one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. As a Fire/Flying-type, it dominates more than one category in terms of power and favoritism. Many fans choose Charmander as their starter and evolved it into the dangerous Charizard. Its popularity will never cease.