Flying-type Pokemon are seemingly at the core of the franchise, with a wide variety of creatures.

Every game in the Pokemon franchise seemingly introduces a new Flying-type that can be caught in the early portions. These sometimes evolve into extremely strong creatures.

There are other Flying-types that don't cut in. In Kanto, where everything started, some of the Flying-type Pokemon are a bit underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Flying Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Fearow

Fearow isn't a bad Pokemon, per se. Compared to some of the other Flying-types of Kanto, though, it falls a bit short. The likes of Pidgeot, Charizard, and the Legendary Birds are much more powerful and useful. Its moveset in Generation I also isn't that great. It can learn Fly, though, so that always helps.

#4 - Golbat

Golbat is okay, but its Poison-typing makes it weak to Psychic, plus the weaknesses that already come with being a Flying-type Pokemon. Its stats aren't spectacular and for being half Poison-type, its moveset is pretty lackluster. Without a TM, it hardly learns any decent moves to do any actual damage.

#3 - Dodrio

Now, Dodrio is a pretty fast Pokemon, but that's really all it has going for it. Despite being a ground-based Flying-type, it can still learn Fly and a bunch of other attacking moves from that typing.

It doesn't evolve from Duduo until level 31, which makes the wait quite long. There are plenty of other Flying-types worth waiting for or having before Dodrio would even come around.

#2 - Farfetch'd

In the first two Kanto games, Farfetch'd could only be obtained by trading a Spearow or Pidgey, depending on the version. Trading one of those is fine in order to complete the Pokedex, but doing so hoping for some awesome Pokemon is a mistake. Its stats are just shy of horrific. Take a look at its Generation I leveling up moveset and it is easy to see why Fafetch'd is an underwhelming Flying-type.

#1 - Zubat

Ever since Zubat was introduced, it has been the bane of trainers' existences. It is underwhelming and downright annoying. Eventually evolving to Crobat was its saving grace, but that didn't happen until the second Generation.

It can be found just about anywhere, but has horrible stats and a terrible move list. Just like Golbat, it doesn't fit the bill of what a Poison/Flying-type should be.