Flying Pokemon are essential to Pokemon games for fast travel as well as battle, but that doesn't mean all of them are liked by fans.

With Fly being an almost essential HM, having a Flying Pokemon is pretty much mandatory. But sometimes, players may find themselves using one just for Fly. Here are some of the most disliked Flying Pokemon in the series.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most disliked Flying Pokemon of all time

#5 - Combee

Image via Zerochan.net

In Diamond & Pearl nothing is more annoying than farming honey trees for an Aipom and encountering this mundane bee. Combee has an average-looking design and Vespiquen isn't that bad in campaign. But, waiting for so long just to get this or a Wurmple, just feels bad.

#4 - Jumpluff

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The worst thing about this living dandelion is the fact it doesn't learn Fly. Whoever chose to not let this Pokemon learn Fly really messed up. Overall, it's design isn't bad, but with its mediocre stats and its inability to use Fly, it pretty unlikable.

Advertisement

#3 - Fearow

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The people that used this over Pidgey in their first playthrough, definitely put milk in the bowl before their cereal. Spearow and Fearow just have an ugly design. It's stats are low, it has bad abilities, and a broken neck. With little redeeming qualities, this is just unlikable.

#2- Pidove

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This is undoubtedly the worst Route 1 bird Pokemon. To follow a banger like Starly, it truly is a shame. All of its evolved forms are just as unlikable as well. Pidove is like that one friend that everyone in the group bullies for no reason. It may land on a player's team, but really only for Fly.

#1 - Zubat

Image via Kiesha Adrien (Youtube)

Who guessed it? Zubat is the most unlikable Flying Pokemon. The worst thing in Pokemon games is walking into a cave with no repels and having to run from 50 Zubats.

Fortunately for Zubat it did get an amazing final evolution, Crobat. However, as far as Zubat itself goes, it's not very good. Repels were probably created just to counter this character being a nuisance.