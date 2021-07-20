Pokemon GO: Metagross raid counters and weaknesses for July 2021

Pokemon GO is currently featuring menacing Metagross in three-star raids. Now players need to know Metagross' weaknesses and the best counters to use against it.

The dual Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon is a formidable foe in battle, but also makes for a valuable asset on any trainer's team. Of course, before a Pokemon GO player can have a chance at catching Metagross, they must first defeat it in the raid.

This article is a trainer's guide to the best counters to use against Metagross in Pokemon GO.

How to counter Metagross in Pokemon GO raids

Metagross can make for a challenging opponent in Pokemon GO. Being both a Psychic and Steel-type, it is weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type Pokemon.

It's also important to note that Metagross has built-in resistances against several types of Pocket Monsters. During the raid, trainers should avoid using the following types against Metagross:

Poison

Psychic

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Rock

Steel

The best counters to use in this raid are going to be Pokemon, which are at least partially one of the four types Metagross is weak against. Trainers should bring the following Pokemon with them to counter it in battle:

Reshiram - using quick attack, Fire Fang and the charged move, Overheat.

Darkrai - equipped with the moves Snarl and Shadow Ball.

Darmanitan - who knows the attacks - Fire Fang and Overheat.

Chandelure - This dual Ghost/Fire type can wreak havoc on Metagross using Fire Spin and Shadow Ball.

Groudon - trainers with this Legendary Pokemon can take on Metagross if it knows the moves Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Weavile - While it isn't the strongest Pocket Monster in POGO, Weavile can still take a toll on Metagross if it has the moves Snarl and Foul Play in its arsenal.

Charizard - another partial Fire-type, this Generation I classic can do a trainer some good in the Metagross raid attack with Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

As always, trainers should bring as many of the above-listed Pokemon with them into the raid as they can. Additionally, it's a great idea to enter the Metagross raid alongside a few friends to make the battle a bit easier.

Upon defeating Metagross in a three-star raid, Pokemon GO players will earn an opportunity to catch the valuable Pocket Monster.

