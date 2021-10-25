How will the Underground work in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring back a feature made famous in the Sinnoh region - the Underground.

Suffice to say, trainers look back fondly on the original versions of Diamond and Pearl. The Underground was a groundbreaking feature that gave players much more to do than just catch Pokemon and battle.

In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will move past the original iteration into the new Grand Underground. It comes with a few changes such as a digging mini-game, Pokemon statues, and more.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: The Grand Underground will be different from the original version

A secret base with Pokemon statues. (Image via ILCA)

The concept is very much the same as the original Underground from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. As one may recall, the extensive tunnel system underneath the Sinnoh region is vast.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica In #PokemonBrilliantDiamond #PokemonShiningPearl , build your Secret Base within the walls of the Grand Underground, decorating the interior with Pokémon statues found during your Fossil digs.Place them in your Secret Base to affect which Pokémon appear in Pokémon Hideaways! In #PokemonBrilliantDiamond & #PokemonShiningPearl, build your Secret Base within the walls of the Grand Underground, decorating the interior with Pokémon statues found during your Fossil digs.Place them in your Secret Base to affect which Pokémon appear in Pokémon Hideaways! https://t.co/ZhzYt2Qqvw

Players can still create a Secret Base within a cave and decorate it to their liking. The Grand Underground must also be entered from the upper layer of earth in the Sinnoh region. There have been a few upgrades to the system, however.

Grand Underground will allow trainers to catch Pokemon

Players exploring the Grand Underground in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

The Grand Underground will give players much more to do than the original iteration. Interestingly, the latter did not have Pokemon within it.

However, the Grand Underground allows trainers to find hidden biomes to battle and capture different Pokemon. Think of these as similar to the Wild Area of Sword and Shield.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Get adventurous by entering Pokémon Hideaways located throughout the Grand Underground in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond #PokemonShiningPearl .You’ll see Pokémon roaming across various terrains and some can only be found in these places. Approach them ready for battle! Get adventurous by entering Pokémon Hideaways located throughout the Grand Underground in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond & #PokemonShiningPearl.You’ll see Pokémon roaming across various terrains and some can only be found in these places. Approach them ready for battle! https://t.co/ZLHhmWMOLn

Secret Bases are receiving an update as well. While players can decorate it with beautiful statues and designs, they have been imbued with a function now. Statues can be used to alter the types of Pokemon spawning in the Hideaways.

Finally, the Grand Underground expands on the co-operative gameplay incorporated in the original Diamond and Pearl title. Players can dig for fossils and explore the area with their friends online.

Once Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are released, one can expect to discover more secrets regarding the Grand Underground. It will surely be a massively used feature in the Generation IV remakes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul