The best Lucario build in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite has a wide variety of characters to choose from, including the iconic Lucario.

Lucario is known as one of the coolest and most powerful Pokemon in the franchise. As a melee attacker in Pokemon Unite, Lucario has become a favorite for aggressive players.

This pokemon is an All-Rounder in Pokemon Unite. His specialties can range from defending goals, taking the fight to the enemy, or supporting his squad in cluttered teamfights.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Lucario

Like every Pokemon in Pokemon Unite, Lucario has a basic attack boost which allows him to perform a stronger third attack. He throws a bone, dealing damage in the area of effect.

His ability is known as Steadfast. When Lucario has low HP, it is granted a shield coupled with an increase in movement speed so that it can escape from the danger and regroup.

Attacks

Quick Attack shall be its first pick. It deals straightforward damage to opponents in Pokemon Unite. It also works well for travel. Quick Attack sees Lucario lunge forward and hurt enemies in the path.

Power-Up Punch is the next move on the list at level 5. It charges power before sending a super powerful attack and even reduces damage received in the moment. The lower the opponent's HP, the more it hurts them.

Bone Rush will be the level 7 attack. Lucario performs a combo with a bone, shoving the Pokemon, and then dealing damage with multiple hits. The bone then gets sent flying and Lucario can rush to it before it returns to move locations.

Level 9 is when Lucario unlocks its Unite Move in Pokemon Unite. It is an area of effect attack known as Aura Cannon. It also increases the strength of the next Power-Up Punch used.

Items

Muscle Band is the obvious first choice for Lucario in Pokemon Unite. Basic attacks do more damage with Muscle Band, according to the opponent's HP.

Sp. Atk. Specs is the held item for the second slot. This will permanently increase Sp Atk. stat once Lucario scores a goal. It would be invaluable if the players are using him as an aggressive attacker.

For the final held item spot, players must gift Lucario with the Attack Weight. It permanently increases the regular Attack stat once a goal is scored. Lucario will be boosted all around with just one scored goal.

The Eject Button is a great Battle Item for Lucario in Pokemon Unite. Since he does his best damage up close, being able to teleport away after a hard fought battle to heal up is more than useful.

