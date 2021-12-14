How to beat Aggron in Pokemon GO

Making its appearance as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, Aggron has gained the sudden interest of Pokemon GO players across the globe. As this goliath Pokemon is not only intimidating but also a defensive Steel type, many players, may be unfamiliar with the best methods to take it down.

Debuting in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Aggron instantly put a menacing impression on series veterans as the titanic beast had a spot on the team of none other than the champion of the Hoenn region, Steven's team. Aggron was also one of the lucky Pokemon to receive a Mega Evolution in the sixth generation.

When it comes to challenging a Raid Boss, some preparations must be made. Players looking to take on the mighty Aggron in Pokemon GO may be wondering what the best Pokemon to use are. Players may also be wondering how many players are recommended to accompany them on this Raid or even if it can be beaten solo.

Crash of the Titan: Defeating Aggron in Pokemon GO

Aggron as it appears in promotional imagery for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to know about Aggron is its typing. The Steel and Rock typing can appear intimidating at first due to it having very few weaknesses; however, it gives it two double weaknesses. Ground and Fighting-type attacks deal major damage to Aggron, and these are some of the most common attacking types in Pokemon GO, so a lot of strong Pokemon have them.

Aggron's stats are, unsurprisingly, defensive. Aggron wields a solid defense stat of 257. This makes Aggron almost invincible against faster Pokemon that deal less damage than others. Aggron has a mediocre stamina stat of 172, which is its weak point. In a sense, it has an impressive defense but not a big HP pool to protect.

With these stats in mind, Aggron's biggest counters in Pokemon GO become apparent: Powerful Fighting-type charged attacks. Aggron lacks any attack that can make quick work of powerful Fighting-types like Conkeldurr, Breloom, and Lucario. Surprisingly, Aggron lacks access to Earthquake in Pokemon GO, so Lucario walks all over it.

In terms of how many players should attend the Raid Battle, a minimum of two should be present. Players with Fighting-type Pokemon can quickly beat down Aggron. The more, the merrier; two is simply the minimum. A skilled trainer with perfect IVs on their Fighting-type Pokemon could take on the battle solo, but it is very unlikely that they will have the damage output to take Aggron down before the timer runs out.

In summary, the best way to beat Aggron is to constantly and consistently fire off power Fighting-type charged attacks in a group of two or three. Aggron has an impressive defense but a small HP pool to take advantage of, meaning it can quickly crumble undercharged attacks rather than fast attacks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar