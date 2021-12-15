Pokemon GO: Ultra League Remix Season 10 Tier List

With Ultra League Remix making a comeback for Season 10 in Pokemon GO, many players are on the edge of their seats to see what Pokemon were cut from the eligibility list, as well as what Pokemon have the opportunity to thrive in the new season.

For players unaware, Ultra League Remix is much like the regular Ultra League in Pokemon GO; however, Niantic looks at the 10 most commonly used Pokemon and makes them unable to be used in the league for its duration. This gives new Pokemon a chance in the spotlight and lets players think more carefully about their team rather than just mindlessly using the defined metagame of standard Ultra League.

The Various Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Ultra League Remix

A small showcase of the various Pokemon allowed in this iteration of Pokemon GO's Ultra League Remix (Image via Niantic)

To start the list, Ultra League Remix's ban list has been announced. Here are the following Pokemon that will not be allowed to participate in Season 10's Ultra League Remix

Alolan Muk - Dark/Poison type

Altered Forme Giratina - Ghost/Dragon type

Cresselia - Psychic type

Empoleon - Water/Steel type

Obstagoon - Normal/Dark type

Swampert - Water/Ground type

Talonflame - Flying/Fire type

Togekiss - Flying/Fairy type

Umbreon - Dark type

Venusaur - Grass/Poison type

Due to their high usage in Ultra League, these Pokemon are ineligible to participate in Pokemon GO's Ultra League Remix.

Due to the amount of meta-defining Pokemon in Ultra League, however, these Pokemon being removed is only a small inconvenience to many players. To save time in this list, Pokemon that are not fully evolved will not be appearing.

C Tier

Pokemon that are C Tiers are not inherently bad and are more than capable of being valuable assets on any team. However, what holds these Pokemon back could be specific common counters or the fact that some Pokemon can do their role better.

Shadow Gyarados

While an incredible Pokemon to use, due to Gyarados' high attacking power only being further enhanced by it being a Shadow Pokemon, its weakness to very common attacking types, as well as the common appearance of incredible Electric-types like Electivire, Raikou, and Shadow Zapdos keep Shadow Gyarados from truly showing people what it is capable of in Pokemon GO.

In a vacuum where Electric-type and Rock-type Pokemon are not present, however, Shadow Gyarados is a very great offensive choice and would undoubtedly be ranked higher if it was not for the abundance of counters it has in the league.

Shadow Cradily

Shadow Cradily is often known to be a major threat in Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cradily simply lacks the stats to carry teams to victory both offensively and defensively. Unlike Gyarados who is held back by the abundance of counters, Cradily is held back by a lack of outstanding performance. In the right hands, Shadow Cradily can be useful, however, it gets out performed both by other Rock-type Pokemon and by other Grass-type Pokemon.

Zebstrika

Zebstrika as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Again, not a bad Pokemon in Pokemon GO. However, with how well Electric-types perform in Pokemon GO, there are others that can simply do it better. Zebstrika is outperformed heavily by Manectric as an Electric-type with Fire coverage, as Zebstrika has Flame Charge while Manectric has the incredible Overheat.

B Tier

Pokemon in B Tier are more so the Pokemon that are suitable replacements for players that do not have access to some of the Legendary Pokemon that appear in Ultra League Remix. These Pokemon have potential, but again are just easily outperformed by higher tiered competitors.

Electivire

Electivire as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Electivire is an outstanding Pokemon in its own right, most players recognize it better as a better attacker in Gym battles and Raids. While the absence of Swampert gives this Pokemon more breathing room, the same can be said for every other Electric-type Pokemon in the league.

Shadow Muk

With the Alolan variant kicked from the league, many players try to compensate for this by using the shadow variant of the original Muk. While a valiant effort, it sadly goes in vain, as Muk lacks the additional Dark-typing that makes the Alolan variant as good as it is. There are also better Poison-types in higher tiers that have the addition of a Dark-typing, so Muk sadly goes unnoticed by most.

Shadow Lugia

Being the newest shadow variant of a Legendary Pokemon to be added to Pokemon GO, many players may be surprised to see Shadow Lugia this low. This is due to the absence of Ultra League's most prominent Pokemon, bulky Dark-types. Without these bulky Dark-type Pokemon, like Alolan Muk and Umbreon, glass cannon Ghost-types have full control over the League, making it extremely hard for most Psychic-types like Shadow Lugia to find their footing.

A Tier

Pokemon in A Tier are Pokemon that are excellent choices for Pokemon GO. These are commonly chosen Pokemon with exceptional attributes and can be called the best in their role. These are also Pokemon that are a lot more common for players to have, rather than seasonal Legendary and Mythical Pokemon.

Blastoise

Blastoise as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise is the living embodiment of a bulky Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. With massive defensive stats and great coverage options like Ice Beam and an amazing Water-type attack in Hydro Cannon, Blastoise is the best choice for anyone wanting to use a Water-type Pokemon.

Gengar

Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the recent Halloween season concluded for Pokemon GO, many players have access to this powerhouse of a Ghost-type Pokemon. The original Ghost-type fits the standard glass cannon stereotype to a tee, and has plenty of room to deliver with the new lack of Dark-type Pokemon in the league.

Nidoqueen

Having great defensive prowess is the best offense at times in Pokemon GO. Nidoqueen is what most players think of when the term "bulky defender Pokemon" is brought up. Being in the game since its launch, it is a lot harder to find someone without a Nidoqueen than someone who has one. It is highly encouraged for players who have yet to give their Nidoqueen a chance to do so in Ultra League Remix.

S Tier

Pokemon in S Tier are Pokemon that are the best of the best in Pokemon GO's Ultra League Remix. These are Pokemon given the setting to finally excel or even Pokemon that just barely missed the ban limit.

Jellicent

Having a great typing of Ghost and Water, as well as excellent stamina in Pokemon GO, Jellicent finally has room to thrive after the ban of not only Dark-types, but the dominant Grass-type, Venusaur, as well. In this edition of the Battle League, Jellicent is simply the best Water-type.

Trevenant

Trevenant as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With Venusaur gone, the spot for the best Grass-type is wide open: enter Trevenant. Trevenant was recently added in the Halloween 2021 Season of Mischief and has become a sort of "sleeper pick" for trainers in need of a Ghost-type on their team in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its access to Shadow Claw and Seed Bomb, Trevenant gets the best of both worlds, making it a great offensive Ghost for Remix.

Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sitting high at the top of S Tier is Registeel. With a pure Steel-typing and the capability to spam charged attacks thanks to the addition of the fast attack Lock-On, Registeel is undisputably the best tank pick in Pokemon GO. Due to it appearing along with the rest of the Regi Trio recently in a Raid Hour, many trainers have the ability to use Registeel.

When constructing a team in Pokemon GO, having a balance between strong defense, powerful moves, and quick attacks is the key to a successful battle. This tier list hopes to serve as a guide to help people building a team, find success in Pokemon GO's Ultra League Remix.

