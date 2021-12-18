Trainers will have to get creative with their team building for The Holiday Cup in Pokemon GO.

The Holiday Cup will be a unique competition with a Great League CP cap. Only Pokemon with certain types (Electric, Normal, Ice, Flying, Grass and Ghost) though, will be allowed.

This format will be similar to the Jungle Cup from a while back. With these limitations, trainers will really have to think outside the box to find strong team compositions.

Creating the best teams for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup

Team 1: Trevenant, Alolan-Graveler (lead) and Vigoroth

Since Grass-type Pokemon will be available for the Holiday Cup, there’s no harm in using what is arguably the current best Grass-type in the Great League. Trevenant can deal with the Water-types that threaten Alolan-Graveler, who in turn takes care of the Fire and Ice Pokemon which beat Trevenant.

Vigoroth is also a great Pokemon to bring since Fighting was not one of the types listed in the Holiday Cup rules. In fact, the only Pokemon that is ranked highly in the Holiday Cup meta right now is Chesnaught, which gets farmed down by Trevenant.

Team 2: Talonflame, Trevenant and Lanturn

Talonflame can hit most of the other Pokemon in this meta for good damage (Image via Game Freak)

In a meta where Rock-types are extremely scarce, Talonflame really gets to shine. There are very few Pokemon that can switch into a Brave Bird, and the ones that do, they don’t want to take a Flame Charge.

The clear check for Talonflame in this meta would be Alolan-Graveler, who gets beaten by Trevenant. Together, they might have trouble beating Fire-types, which is why Lanturn rounds out the team as a bulky Water Pokemon.

Team 3: Magnezone, Altaria, Froslass

Magnezone will have very few counters in tthe Holiday Cup meta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another nice thing about the Holiday Cup is the severe lack of Ground-type Pokemon (the only meta relevant Ground-types are Diggersby and Stunfisk). This puts Magnezone in a position where it can click Wild Charge for free in most matchups.

The only responses trainers will have to Magnezone will be Grass-types or Stunfisk/Diggersby. Grass-type Pokemon do nothing but invite Altaria in with this team. Froslass is also in the back to beat Grass-types as well as the Ground-types.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul