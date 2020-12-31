The Pokemon GO Battle League has opened up a Holiday Cup for players to participate in.

The Holiday Cup runs from December 28, 2020 until January 4, 2021. The evolution of the Pokemon GO Battle League has been amazing throughout 2020. This final cup for the year will signify its growth and push it into a new year.

The Holiday Cup is a special variant of the Great Cup. The CP limit for each Pokemon is 1500. There are also a limited pool of Pokemon types allowed. Only Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types are usable.

The best Pokemon GO team for the Holiday Cup

Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 ruleset has shifted. From now until January 4th at 21:00 UTC, Master League, Master League Classic and Holiday Cup are the rulesets



Details @ https://t.co/XajZ7JWxmu pic.twitter.com/2JK6evHGDy — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 28, 2020

The best part about the Pokemon type limitations are that dual types are allowed. If a Pokemon has one of the allowable types, but also a second typing, they are still allowed to participate in the Pokemon GO Holiday Cup.

Altaria

Image via The Pokemon Company

Altaria is a beast in this level of Pokemon GO Battle League competition. The dragon/flying type can deal serious damage against several types and even its normal effectiveness is incredible.

Dragon Breath is a great Fast Attack while a Charged Sky Attack will do supereffective damage to grass and any with a dual fighting typing. Its dragon typing will also even out damage done by electric attacks.

Vigoroth

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vigoroth is a monstrous normal type in Pokemon GO. Its only true weakness it to fighting type moves. Giving Vigoroth a Fast Attack of Counter and a Charged Attack of Brick Break will make it very dangerous. These moves will knock down any ice or normal type with ease.

It will still deal serious damage to the other allowable types too. Just steer clear of Ghost types, because they won't be affected by fighting moves. On the other hand, they won't really be able to hurt Vigoroth either, unless they have non-ghost type moves.

Froslass

Image via The Pokemon Company

With the Pokemon GO Holiday Event occurring around the same time as the Holiday Cup, it is only fitting to put a powerful ice type on the team. Fast Attack should be Powder Snow and Charged Attack would work best as Shadow Ball, to have a ghost type move.

The Holiday Cup meta is pretty amazing actually, Niantic did a good job with this one. Froslass is by far the best pick! pic.twitter.com/6flqNzkEIp — rvptxr (@rvptxr) December 29, 2020

Froslass will be supereffective against other ghost types, as well as flying, ground, grass, dragon, and psychic types. If any dual type Pokemon show up, Froslass can handle it. Watch out for those that may have fire moves, though.