Pokemon GO has a variety of battle leagues, such as the Great League, that see trainers test out their teams against other trainers.

The Great League is a mid-level battle league in Pokemon GO. There is a CP cap of 1500. No Pokemon over that CP level is allowed to participate in a Great League battle.

Many feel like some of the best Pokemon miss out on this, because they end up with much higher CP than 1500. That's simply not true. Some of the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO can remain under 1500 and dominate in the Great League.

5 best Pokemon for the Great League

#5 - Hariyama

Image via The Pokemon Company

Hariyama is an extremely easy to obtain Fighting type in Pokemon GO. This makes it a reliable choice for the Great League. Flying, Psychic, and Fairy type moves are its weakness, but it does massive damage in most instances to any type of Pokemon.

Using Counter and Superpower as its moves, Hariyama can take out a variety of Pokemon. Normal, Rock, Ice, Steel, and Dark type Pokemon won't stand a chance. Other types that aren't resistant to fighting will find themselves in a world of hurt, too.

#4 - Galarian Stunfisk

Image via Niantic

This Pokemon might be hard to come by in Pokemon GO, but it quickly jumped into the Great League meta. This Ground and Steel type Pokemon has weaknesses in the form of Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water.

The majority of the other types don't affect it at all, though. It can last much longer in Pokemon GO Great League battles than many other Pokemon. Mud Shot and Rock Slide or Earthquake are the best move choices.

#3 - Umbreon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Umbreon is the best Eveelution for battle in Pokemon GO. Pairing with a Hariyama makes it even more dangerous. As it does huge damage to Ghost and Psychic types. Switching to Umbreon when a player tries to counter a Fighting type is a big brain play.

Snarl and Foul Play do well as its moves. It can also take a pretty solid hit. Fairy type Pokemon present a strong offense against Umbreon, but it can still withstand the damage from super-effective attacks. It's quite the tank.

#2 - Azumarill

Image via The Pokemon Company

Azumarill is a wonderful counter to a lot of popular Great League Pokemon. It is a Water and Fairy type capable of using Bubble and Ice Beam. Ice Beam will knock down those common Dragon and Flying types that appear.

It isn't a cheap Pokemon, costing plenty of Stardust since it's max CP is quite low. It's just very effective against the meta in Pokemon GO however, so it can be quite useful. It's weaknesses aren't common, but they aren't rare enough to negate worry.

#1 - Altaria

Image via Niantic

This is the Pokemon that Azumarill would be best to counter. Still, Altaria is a juggernaut in the Pokemon GO Great League. Dragon types are the strongest typing in Pokemon.

Because Altaria is an evolved Pokemon, lower CP levels see it perform exceptionally. Dragon Breath and Sky Attack are the two moves it does well with. Altaria can steam roll most Pokemon, even those set to counter it.