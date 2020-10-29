There is currently a Halloween event taking place in Pokemon Go, which will run until November 3, 2020. The event includes bonuses such as double the candy on catches, ghost and dark type pokemon as well as a couple of event-themed Pokemon-wearing costumes.

One of the more exciting additions to the Halloween event is the Pokemon Go Halloween Cup. The Halloween Cup will also run until November 3, and there are a few special modifiers to the PvP mode.

Firstly, the cup is set only for Pokemon that are at or below 1500 CP. Anything above that is excluded. Secondly, only certain types of Pokemon can be used in the event. This includes fairy, poison, dark, ghost and bug type Pokemon.

With those restrictions in mind, there are a bunch of options to pick from in order to succeed in the Pokemon Go Halloween Cup.

What is the best team for Pokemon Go Halloween Cup?

The Halloween Cup will only run until November 3 (Image Credit: Pokemon Go Live)

Azumarill

Considering the Pokemon Go Halloween Cup is still technically the Great League at 1500 CP, it only makes sense that Azumarill is one of the strongest choices in the cup.

Azumarill offers up some great attacks and is only really susceptible to poison, electric and grass-type Pokemon. There may be a lot of poison types but grass and electric types are less likely to feature in the cup.

If Azumarill is chosen, Bubble is the best fast attack, considering the fact that it charges up the charged attacks quickly. Play Rough and Ice Beam are good choices for the charged attacks.

Advertisement

Gengar

Because of the event, Gengar is incredibly easy to obtain at the moment. He's a great counter to a Pokemon like Azumarill and only really needs to worry about dark type Pokemon, like the popular Umbreon.

The Shadow Claw fast attack should be paired up with Sludge Bomb in order to get the most out of Gengar.

Alolan Marowak

In the Pokemon Go leagues, countering is always a major part of building a team. Players are going to build Pokemon like Gengar or Beedrill to outplay Azumarill. With players building to counter, other players will then use Pokemon such as Mawile in order to beat them. In this case, Alolan Marowak is the answer.

Not only can Alolan Marowak adversely affect many of the Pokemon in the Pokemon Go Halloween Cup but he is also great against the counters. Fire Spin and Shadow Ball should be paired to get the most out of him.

Umbreon

Like Azumarill, Umbreon is a must-have in the Pokemon Go Great League. The dark-type Pokemon is a versatile pick with plenty of health. For Umbreon, Feint Attack should be used for the fast attack while Last Resort should be used for anyone that has the community day charged attack. Otherwise, Foul Play is a good second option.