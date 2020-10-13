All 'An Inter-egg-sting Development' Special Research rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's new Special Research event is an October only event. An Inter-egg-sting Development focuses on Team GO Rocket and the new red Strange Eggs that are appearing in-game. Completing the previous Team GO Rocket quest in October 2020 will allow the Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research to begin.

Pokemon GO: An Inter-egg-sting Development quests and rewards

Step 1

Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth Encounter

Total Rewards – 500 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 10 Razz Berries

Step 2

Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row – 750 XP

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Total Rewards – 1500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar Encounter

Step 3

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 Times – 1000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs – 1000 XP

Earn 5 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – 1000 XP

Total Rewards – 1500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak Encounter

Step 4

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 1250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 1250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 1250

Total Rewards – 5 Super Potions, Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives

Step 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 2500 Stardust

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 1500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards – 3000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Step 6

Claim Reward – 2000 XP

Claim Reward – 2000 XP

Claim Reward – 2000 XP

Total Reward – 3 Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM

(All Step 6 challenges will already be completed once Step 5 is done)

Once An Inter-egg-sting Development begins in Pokemon GO, there is no time limit to complete it. It will remain a completable quest until it is finished. The current special event in Pokemon GO however, ends on October 19, 2020. This is the Pokemon GO event that sees more Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders appearing, more Poison-type and Dark-type encounters, and the arrival of the all new Strange Eggs.