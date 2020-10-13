All 'An Inter-egg-sting Development' Special Research rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's new Special Research event is an October only event. An Inter-egg-sting Development focuses on Team GO Rocket and the new red Strange Eggs that are appearing in-game. Completing the previous Team GO Rocket quest in October 2020 will allow the Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research to begin.
Pokemon GO: An Inter-egg-sting Development quests and rewards
Step 1
- Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth Encounter
- Total Rewards – 500 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 10 Razz Berries
Step 2
- Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row – 750 XP
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
- Total Rewards – 1500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar Encounter
Step 3
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 Times – 1000 XP
- Hatch 3 Eggs – 1000 XP
- Earn 5 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – 1000 XP
- Total Rewards – 1500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak Encounter
Step 4
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 1250 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 1250 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 1250
- Total Rewards – 5 Super Potions, Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives
Step 5
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 2500 Stardust
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 1500 XP
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- Total Rewards – 3000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM
Step 6
- Claim Reward – 2000 XP
- Claim Reward – 2000 XP
- Claim Reward – 2000 XP
- Total Reward – 3 Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM
(All Step 6 challenges will already be completed once Step 5 is done)
Once An Inter-egg-sting Development begins in Pokemon GO, there is no time limit to complete it. It will remain a completable quest until it is finished. The current special event in Pokemon GO however, ends on October 19, 2020. This is the Pokemon GO event that sees more Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders appearing, more Poison-type and Dark-type encounters, and the arrival of the all new Strange Eggs.