Pokemon GO is still a popular mobile game. The developers at Niantic, Inc. have made wonderful updates to accommodate players during the ongoing pandemic. This has kept its player base happy and has kept them grinding to be the very best like no one ever was.

In Pokemon GO, players can catch Pokemon just like the main games in the franchise. One of those Pokemon is the legendary Giratina. Giratina is a Ghost/Dragon type that can travel through dimensions and control antimatter.

How to catch Giratina in Pokemon GO

(Image Credit: Pokemon GO)

Currently, the only way to obtain Giratina in Pokemon GO is through a raid battle. A raid battle is when a nearby Pokemon Gym is taken over for a short period by a high leveled Pokemon. Regular creatures, as well as Legendary ones, can appear in these instances.

The raid can be done remotely with a Remote Raid Pass or when you are physically close to the Pokemon Gym with a regular or premium Raid Pass. For a legendary like Giratina, it is best to participate in the raid battle with a full lobby of Pokemon GO players. Find some friends to join in.

(Image Credit: Pokemon GO)

Giratina is weak to Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy type moves. Be sure to bring some Pokemon with you that know those move types to make the battle go as smooth as possible. Battle the Legendary Pokemon and get ready to catch it. It will do an attack animation quite frequently, so make sure to time your throws right when that finishes.

Use a Curve Ball for a greater chance at a successful catch. Don't get discouraged if you use up all of your Premier Balls. Legendary Pokemon, especially ones such as Giratina, are extremely hard to catch. Just find another raid battle that hosts Giratina and try again.

Pokemon GO Raid Passes

(Image Credit: Pokemon GO)

Pokemon GO trainers can obtain a number of different Raid Passes in order to participate in raid battles. In order to catch Giratina, a Raid Pass is needed to enter the battle. A normal Raid Pass can be obtained each day as long as your item bag does not already contain one. Simply spin the picture at any Gym and a free Raid Pass will be given to you.

Premium Battle Passes can be obtained from the in-game shop or as a reward in the game. These Raid Passes allow Pokemon GO players to enter raid battles or enter the GO Battle League's premium reward tier. A single Premium Battle Pass costs 100 PokeCoins.

(Image Credit: Pokemon GO)

Another 100 PokeCoin item is the Remote Raid Pass. The Remote Raid Pass allows Pokemon GO players to enter raid battles from a longer distance. If a raid battle appears on your nearby radar, you can view it, then enter it by using a Remote Raid Pass. Note that Pokemon battling via Remote Raid Pass do less damage than those physically closer to the raid battle.