Pokemon GO: Mountains of Power research tasks and rewards

The Mountains of Power event has finally arrived in Pokemon GO.

This will be the second event in a busy month for the game. Pokemon GO recently held an event for New Years, while the Spheal Community Day is coming later in January. Mountains of Power will allow trainers to load up on many Pokemon including one newcomer, and new research as always.

Which Pokemon can trainers get through timed research?

The Mountains of Power started January 7, at 10:00 AM local time. The event will run until Tuesday, January 18, 8:00 PM local time and will feature the debut of Mega Aerodactyl.

This timed research will be split up into two parts. The tasks and rewards for the first part are as follows:

Catch five Pokemon: Slugma encounter

Earn two Candies via walking with Buddy Pokemon: Ferroseed encounter

Hatch an egg: Alolan Geodude encounter

Once all of these are completed, trainers will earn an encounter with Absol, 1,000 Stardust and 10 Great Balls.

The tasks and rewards for the second part of the timed research for Mountains of Power are as follows:

Catch six different Pokemon: Chimecho encounter

Earn two Candies via walking with buddy Pokemon: Onix encounter

Hatch two eggs: Beldum encounter

Alolan Geodude will be featured during this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Any trainer that completes these tasks will receive a Mawile encounter, 2,000 Stardust and 10 Ultra Balls.

The tasks and rewards for the Mountains of Power field research are as follows.

Earn two Candies via walking with buddy Pokemon: Mawile encounter

Hatch an egg: Alolan Geodude encounter

Walk one Kilometer: Slugma encounter

Fans who have been paying attention to the Season of Heritage events know that Spark is still trying to get those doors open.

This event focuses on Pokemon from the mountains from the Johto region (Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver) and Sinnoh region (Mt. Coronet, Stark Mountain) that might help Spark get that second door open.

The Pokemon that trainers can find in the wild during this event are as follows:

Zubat

Machop

Geodude

Slugma

Barboach

Nosepass

Onix and Ferroseed can also be found as rare encounters. Also, all of these Pokemon have a chance of being shiny when encountered.

