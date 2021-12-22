When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in January 2022?

The January Community Day has already been announced for Pokemon GO.

It will be difficult to beat the December Community Day, which features every Pokemon that was promoted in older Community Days throughout 2021. As of now, though, the Season of Heritage has begun, and January’s Community Day will be continuing the streak of Ice-type Pokemon that have been in events recently.

Date for Pokemon GO Spheal Community Day revealed

January’s Community Day, which will be centered around the Generation III Pokemon Spheal, will happen on 16 January 2022. During this day, Spheal will spawn heavily in the wild, and shiny Spheal will have a chance of appearing.

Trainers will have no shortage of opportunities to catch Spheal, since this Pokemon also has a holiday version spawning in the wild and in Raids for Pokemon GO’s Holiday Event.

With previous Community Days, Pokemon received new moves if they were evolved during the event. For Spheal’s Community Day, though, its evolution will get two new moves.

Any Sealeo that is evolved into Walrein between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm local time on 16 January 2022 will get access to the fast move Powder Snow and the brand new charge move Icicle Spear.

Walrein is the final evolution of Spheal (Image via Game Freak)

Powder Snow will be a huge buff for Walrein, who normally struggles to charge energy. Its current fast moves (Frost Breath and Waterfall) each have low EPS, and it’s difficult for Walrein to charge its Earthquakes and Blizzards.

Icicle Spear will have 60 base power, and it will have a low energy cost.

Walrein can also certainly use a charge move with a lower energy cost. Currently, its cheapest charge move in terms of energy is Water Pulse, which takes up half the energy bar in PvE and costs 60 energy in PvP.

During the Community Day, both Incense and Lure Modules will stay active for three hours. There will also be a bonus triple catch XP candy for all trainers. Finally, trainers can take a few snapshots with Spheal during the day for a surprise.

Edited by Siddharth Satish