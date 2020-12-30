Shiny Pokemon are the rarest of the rare and finding one in Pokemon GO is an even sweeter reward.

With the 2020 Pokemon Go Holiday event underway, certain Pokemon are more likely to appear. This means that those Pokemon have a higher chance of being Shiny.

The Shiny encounter rate is around 1 in 450, but with it being winter and snowy, along with ice types appearing more often, those odds increase greatly. For the ice type Pokemon, Spheal, a Shiny isn't as unlikely as it normally is.

How to catch a Shiny Spheal in Pokemon GO

Image via LiftingandZombies

The Holiday event lasts until 10 PM local time on December 31, 2020. Until that time, ice type Pokemon will be a frequent thing in Pokemon GO. Spheal is popping up all over the place.

❄️ Trainers! During our #PokemonGOHoliday event, delightful Ice-type Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild, such as Spheal, Snover, and more! ❄️



Which ones have you caught? — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 26, 2020

Advertisement

Now, there aren't any special tricks to make Spheal appear as its Shiny version. There are ways to increase the encounter rate and hope that luck strikes, however. Many in-game items will help.

Spheal can be found in Pokemon GO in the wild. That means, it will appear in the overworld as players simply start up the game. They can also be found in Research Encounters and Raids.

The more a player encounters a Spheal, the more it could be its Shiny version. Simply encounter and try to catch every single Spheal that appears. Use an Incense to draw more Pokemon within Pokemon GO to the player.

Our special #PokemonGOHoliday weekend event has started in areas around the world! It’ll soon be time to enjoy some cool bonuses!



❄️ Regice will return to raids

❄️ Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo will be attracted more frequently to Incense" pic.twitter.com/yK3UdE7mgI — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 26, 2020

Glacier Lures will also bring in more ice type Pokemon, on top of the already increased chance of one appearing. These can be placed at any PokeStop. The next step is to just hope for some luck in bringing that Shiny Spheal.

Once one is caught, it has two evolutions. The normally blue Pokemon will now be a vibrant pink/purple color. At 25 candies, it can evolve into Sealeo. At 100 candies, Sealeo can evolve into Walrein.