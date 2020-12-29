Ice type Pokemon are the focus of the holiday event in Pokemon GO. This will give players a higher chance to catch their favorite Pokemon before adding it to their collection.

Cryogonal is an ice type Pokemon that resembles a snowflake sculpture made of ice. It's scary yet calming at the same time. It appears in cool shades of blue that represent its icy nature.

The shiny version of Cryogonal takes those colors and brightens them up. In Pokemon GO, players can catch a shiny Cryogonal in multiple ways. It isn't exclusive to raids, a field research, or the wild.

How to catch a shiny Cryogonal in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Cryogonal is likely to appear far more frequently in Pokemon GO. The 2020 holiday event has increased the availability of ice type Pokemon. In the wild, in raids, and in field research missions that reward an encounter, ice type Pokemon are aplenty.

It is even better for those who live in a place where winter hits hard. Pokemon GO has a weather system that boosts the appearances and skills of certain types of Pokemon.

Snowy weather in-game coupled with the heightened ice type encounters makes for a lot of ice type Pokemon appearing in Pokemon GO. Cryogonal won't be hard to find, but a shiny version is another story.

Image via Niantic

Encountering as many Cryogonal in Pokemon GO as possible will boost the chances of it being a shiny version. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare, but it is possible to find one.

Take on every Cryogonal raid. Complete every field research mission that grants a Pokemon encounter. Use an incense throughout the day. At the moment, they last especially long and attract a variety of ice types, including Cryogonal.

The Pokemon holiday event lasts until December 31, 2020, at 10 PM. Open up Pokemon GO and catch that shiny Cryogonal before the chances drop drastically.