Regice, one of the legendary titan Pokemon, has made its return to Pokemon GO.

Originally joining the Pokemon GO roster of creatures in the middle of 2020, Regice is back during the final special December Raid weekend. The ice-type legendary Pokemon is currently available to battle and will leave raids at 10 PM local time.

Our special #PokemonGOHoliday weekend event has started in areas around the world! It’ll soon be time to enjoy some cool bonuses!



❄️ Regice will return to raids

❄️ Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo will be attracted more frequently to Incense" pic.twitter.com/yK3UdE7mgI — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 26, 2020

It will take some teaming up and some powerfully effective counters to deal with Regice in Pokemon GO Raids. Those lucky enough to defeat Regice may find themselves even luckier with a chance of it being a Shiny version.

How to catch Regice in Pokemon GO

Regice will be extremely difficult to beat. Pokemon GO players will need to make sure the raid lobby has a good amount of participants. This is the easiest method to chip away at its health, by simply overwhelming it. Five to six Pokemon GO trainers with powerful counters should do the trick.

The best counter for this ice type legendary is, of course, a strong fire type Pokemon. Shadow and Mega Pokemon will do the most damage. This includes Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meator Mash, or Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower.

Image via Game Freak

Only one Mega Pokemon can be active for a player at any given time in Pokemon GO, so choose wisely. If a Shadow or Mega Pokemon isn't available, others such as Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch, Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat, or Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker work wonders too.

Once beaten, it takes some Pokeball throwing skill and a bit of luck to capture Regice. Those looking for a Shiny will want to know that it is about a one in twenty chance. It's max CP is 1784. In boost weather conditions, it is 2230. This guarantees a 100% IV Regice.