Sylveon's expected release date in Pokemon Go and everything known so far

Eevee, a very cute looking Pokemon, has a lot of evolved forms in Pokemon Go. Up until now, only 7 of those forms were available in the game, while the last form is yet to make it in.

Everything known about the Sylveon in Pokemon Go

As of December 2020, the fairy type evolution of Eevee hasn't arrived in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon should be available in the game soon though, because the 6th generation of Pokemon have already started to roll out.

The first three evolutions of Eevee to arrive in Pokemon Go (Image via Niantic)

Here's how the Pokemon is supposed to look once it is released in the game.

Let's take a first look at Sylveon in BabyGengar's debut meta analysis! Sylveon is an upcoming Eeveelution from the Kalos region and its just one of the many Fairy types coming with Gen 6! https://t.co/jWnS6f0RIe — Pokémon GO Hub (@PokemonGOHubNet) November 25, 2020

Given how adorable the Pokemon looks, Pokemon Go trainers were very excited about the Pokemon coming into the game.

Although no specific date has been announced for the Svlveon launch in Pokemon Go yet, since 6th generation Pokemon have been dropping in the game already, it can be expected that this Pokemon will arrive in the game soon too.

For those who are yet to evolve their Eevee into the other available forms, here's a small little trick that can be used to ensure that the Eevee evolves into the form they want. All that the trainers need to do is set the nickname of the Pokemon corresponding to the form they want.

Vaporeon : Rainer

: Rainer Jolteon : Sparky

: Sparky Flareon : Pyro

: Pyro Espeon : Sakura

: Sakura Umbreon : Tamao

: Tamao Leafeon : Linnea

: Linnea Glaceon: Rea

Using these nicknames will guarantee the evolution into the mentioned forms, provided that the trainers have the necessary amount of 25 candies for the evolution.

Having said that, the Eevee is a fairly common Pokemon for people to get their trainer mitts on. And since the 6th generation rollout has already begun in Pokemon Go, it would be wise to hunt out all those Eevees in the wild and hoard on those candies so that whenever Sylveon is rolled out into the game, trainers can quickly evolve their Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Go.