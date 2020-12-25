Where and how to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go

The Ditto is a very elusive pokemon in Pokemon Go. However, those who have been playing this game for a while have been able to catch it at some point.

Catching a Ditto is based upon luck in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon is usually disguised as other Pokemon so players can't really be sure if the pokemon they caught is a Ditto or not.

How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go

However, there are a specific set of Pokemon that Ditto usually impersonates, and they are as follows:

Generation 1 Pokemon Go Ditto disguises as:

Paras

Generation 2 Pokemon Go Ditto disguises as:

Hoothoot

Spinarak

Hoppip

Remoraid

Generation 3 Pokemon Go Ditto disguises as:

Whismur

Gulpin

Numel

Generation 4 Pokemon Go Ditto disguises as:

Bidoof

Generation 5 Pokemon Go Ditto disguises as:

Foongus

Using incense and lures at pokestops make it easier to catch Pokemon. So whenever the above mentioned Pokemon pop up on the radar, players can actually use lures at their nearest pokestop to draw out the pokemon, or they can use incense to draw the pokemon to them.

Trying to catch a Ditto can cause a bit of disappointment though, as this Pokemon is really quite elusive. To make matters worse, a Ditto cannot be hatched through an egg either. So the only way to acquire a Ditto is by catching it in the wild.

The Ditto is a normal type pokemon in Pokemon Go. It does not have any evolved forms and is same for all players. So, if there's a player who caught a Ditto at a particular spot, heading to that spot will give other players a Ditto spawn as well. However, these spots don't last for long.

Having said that, Dittos can be powered up in Pokemon Go like other pokemon, using stardust and candy.