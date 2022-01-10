Top 5 defensive Pokemon in Pokemon GO in 2022

Bulky, defensive Pokemon may not be perfect in an offensive-oriented game like Pokemon GO. However, they still serve the essential purpose of turning battles into wars of attrition, daring opponents to outlast their large HP and defense stats.

Depending on whether Pokemon GO trainers are participating in PvP or PvE battles, the best defenders in the game can vary. Pokemon with high health totals tend to be geared more towards defending gyms in PvE, while higher defensive stats are favored in PvP.

There is also some crossover between game types, with some Pokemon capable of playing well defensively in PvP and PvE.

Pokemon GO: Top defensive Pokemon in various game modes

5) Metagross (PvE/PvP)

Metagross excels both in gyms and certain PvP leagues (Image via Niantic)

A powerhouse that can defend gyms and drag out battles in Pokemon GO's Great and Master League PvP, Metagross is a tank with some punishing firepower. With very high defense and attack stats as well as a Steel and Psychic typing, Metagross is capable of taking on many popular Pokemon types.

Its stats allow it to take plenty of punishment but deal it back harder. Metagross' biggest shortcoming is its health total, so keeping it out of unfavorable matchups against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type Pokemon is advised. Its defense can't help it as much if it's being hit with super effective damage.

4) Bastiodon (PvP)

Bastiodon sports a top 15 defensive stat (Image via Niantic)

It's no accident that Bastiodon has a head shaped like a fortified castle, and this Pokemon features the 11th best defense stat in Pokemon GO. If opponents are hitting Bastiodon with moves it resists or moves that deal neutral damage, they aren't likely to take it down with any speed.

Although its defense is incredible, Bastiodon has a significant drawback due to its debilitating weaknesses to Fighting and Ground-type moves. Both these move types deal doubly super-effective damage to Bastiodon, and many Pokemon GO trainers have accounted for this as a result.

That shouldn't dissuade gamers from using Bastiodon, but they should attempt to cover its weaknesses with other battle party members as best as they can.

3) Registeel (PvP)

Registeel has been popular since its Pokemon GO debut (Image via Niantic)

It's been a meta PvP pick for Great and Ultra League for as long as it's been in Pokemon GO, and Metagross doesn't show any sign of stopping. With the 12th best defense in the game, its greatest asset alongside its defense is its move, Lock-On, which can power up Charge Moves exceptionally quickly.

This move doesn't deal good damage at all, but when Registeel is firing its Charge Moves like Flash Cannon and Focus Blast very often, it doesn't matter much how hard its Fast Move hits.

In many cases, it's expensive to prep for PvP, but Registeel's substantial bulk will turn battles into headaches for many opposing trainers. If they didn't bring a Fighting, Fire, or Ground-type Pokemon to account for Registeel, they might not be able to overcome the monolithically imposing Pokemon.

2) Lugia (PvP/PvE)

Lugia sports one of the highest defensive stats in the game (Image via Niantic)

Although it can't defend gyms due to its status as a Legendary Pokemon, Lugia is an absolute force in Pokemon GO. It possesses the sixth-best defense stat in the game and a top 50 stamina stat, meaning it also garners a good amount of HP.

As a Raid attacker or a Battle League PvP fighter, Lugia's considerable defense shines through. Its bulkiness doesn't serve it as well in Raids outside of soloing certain bosses since it isn't slanted towards offense, but this makes it a great asset in PvP.

Bring the Diving Pokemon into Master League and watch it outlast many of its opponents on its resilience alone.

1) Blissey (PvE)

Blissey has the best health total in the game (Image via Niantic)

Though it can't perform well in Pokemon GO's PvP, Blissey is an incredibly difficult Pokemon to overcome when it defends gyms. This is due to its stamina stat being the highest among all Pokemon currently in the game, giving it a peerless amount of HP.

Pokemon GO trainers have long expressed their frustration at defeating a Blissey only for its trainer to heal it with a berry and top its health off to the max.

Even when being hit by Fighting-type moves, its only weakness, Blissey still takes a long time to faint. It isn't unbeatable and won't deal a lot of damage on its own, but Blissey can be the most significant nuisance in Pokemon GO when it's locking down a gym on defense.

This is especially true if its trainer keeps it well-stocked with berries to keep its incredible HP total near the maximum.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

