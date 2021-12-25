5 best Android phones to play Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is a mobile game that uses the feature of augmented reality. In 2016, Niantic shook hands with The Pokemon Company and Nintendo to launch Pokemon GO. A free-to-play title, Pokemon GO became the first game to implement Augmented reality and GPS-based gaming into the mainstream market.

The game then locates, captures, and trains virtual creatures known as Pokemon as Trainers who travel all around real-life locations. It seems as if these creatures are in the real world. The Trainers (players) can even train these Pokemon to fight against other Pokemon. It also allows the Trainers to make friends, trade Pokemon, and exchange gifts.

Pokemon GO gained immense popularity soon after it was launched, and people continue to play this game even in 2021. As Pokemon GO doesn't have many requirements, many Android phones can run it. But, which Android mobile phones would be the best to run Pokemon GO smoothly?

Top five Android mobiles that can run Pokemon GO smoothly

Pokemon GO doesn't have a lot of demand for high specs. It needs an Android mobile of good quality, adequate RAM and a good processor. Additionally, the game also needs support for Augmented Reality to maximize the player-satisfaction level. The basic requirements of the Pokemon GO mobile version are just like any other similar type of mobile game.

OnePlus 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Google Pixel 5

5) Google Pixel 5

Brand Google Price $784.50 Specifications 6" Full HD display, Qualcomm[R] Snapdragon[TM] 765G 64-bit Octa Core processor, 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM - 128 GB storage

Google Pixel 5 is one of the best android mobiles to play Pokemon GO. It comes with gorilla glass, an aluminum back and frame. One device is handy. It primarily has an operating system of Android 11, but can be upgraded to Android 12. The Google Pixel 5 has an Octa-core CPU. It is also capable of running 4K videos.

4) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro comes with an Octa-core CPU, which is a very high-quality processor. Due to all these features, it can run Pokemon GO very efficiently. It has a dimension of 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm and weighs 215g. It also has a liquid cooling technology that comes in handy while playing games, like Pokemon GO.

3) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Xiaomi Mi 11i is one of the most reputable phones, especially among gamers. It comes with a dual camera of 108 and 8 MP. Due to its strong processor, it can run Pokemon GO efficiently and supports up to 8K videos.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Due to its strong processor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a good choice to play Pokemon GO on. It also comes with fast charging properties. Though some models of the Galaxy series initially had some overheating issues, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was able to resolve that successfully with the Exynos 2100 it uses.

1) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

OnePlus 9 Pro has a very strong processor. Among gamers, this device is known as the gaming beast. It also has a Cool Play cooling system and fast charging properties. Due to these features, gamers prefer this device to play games, including Pokemon GO.

