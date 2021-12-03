COD Mobile x Xiaomi collaboration releases Redmi K40 inspired lucky draw

COD Mobile China has collaborated with Xiaomi in Season 10, and a new lucky draw has been added to the game to celebrate this collaboration. Xiaomi has released a new phone, Redmi K40, and it is apparently enhanced for gaming. This is the first major collaboration for COD Mobile with smartphone corporations other than Sony Xperia, the official device for World Championships that begins soon.

This new collaboration with Xiaomi is all about promoting its new phone, Redmi K40. The K40 variant will release its standard models along with a COD Mobile exclusive model, which will definitely turn a few heads. Standard models are already available in the market, but COD Mobile players can guess that the COD Mobile exclusive variant will be quite rare.

COD Mobile has also released an exclusive lucky draw to commemorate this collaboration in-game. Unfortunately, it is only available in the Chinese version of the game.

All items in the Redmi x COD Mobile lucky draw

The Chinese version of COD Mobile received a new lucky draw with a legendary DR-H blueprint that is exclusive to this version of the game. There is also an epic character skin that players can pull from the draw and it sports Redmi K40 branding all over it.

There is a wingsuit, Baseball Bat melee, and epic emote. Chinese COD Mobile players can unlock an epic Fennec blueprint which can be paired with a Trophy System that can also be found in the lucky draw. The first pull of this lucky draw is free for all players.

DR-H is one of the most stable guns in the game, but it has a low fire rate and will not be able to compete with the buffed fire rate of the Type-25 or M13. Nonetheless, it is a fun weapon to yield, and players in the Chinese version will surely enjoy another legendary DR-H variant.

The global version of the game will probably never get this lucky draw, but the DR-H blueprint might be added to the global version if it is incorporated in some other lucky draw in the future.

