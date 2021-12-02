Nova Esports player denied entry into Mexico for the COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Finals amidst immigration mess

The COD Mobile: World Championship 2021 Finals is all set to start from the 4th of December 2021. The Championship has been split into the East and the West Finals due to the ongoing pandemic. The West Finals of the event is supposed to be held as a semi-LAN affair in Mexico City Mexico, with teams facing high latency being allowed travel.

Teams from countries situated in North America are not required to travel; however, teams from Europe and LATAM region have been offered travel.

Nova Esports player unable to participate in COD Mobile World Championship finals

In the latest news regarding the travel situation of the teams; Nova Esports player Neil from Germany was denied entry into Mexico following immigration issues. The player would not be able to compete in the COD Mobile: World Championship West Finals .

NovaNeil 🇵🇭 @NeilCodm Nova Ani. @anissacodm



Read: Nova Esports Stage 5 Situation.Read: tl.gd/n_1srt0bm Nova Esports Stage 5 Situation.Read: tl.gd/n_1srt0bm Playing for Nova in stage 5 meant everything to me. No words can explain how im feeling rn. Grinded my way to become main 5 player these past few months despite having to deal with irl shit, all the hardwork, missed family occasions, the efforts, just to get flown back to Germany twitter.com/anissacodm/sta… Playing for Nova in stage 5 meant everything to me. No words can explain how im feeling rn. Grinded my way to become main 5 player these past few months despite having to deal with irl shit, all the hardwork, missed family occasions, the efforts, just to get flown back to Germany twitter.com/anissacodm/sta…

Tweeting out regarding this issue in a heated manner, Nova Esports COD Mobile manager, Anisa, explained what exactly went wrong during Neil's immigration.

Anisa stated that the Nova Esports team arrived in Cancun (City in Mexico) on the 1st of December 2021. As Neil was passing the immigration office, he was supposedly stopped by the officers. After a lot of waiting, which involved Neil's personal belongings being taken and the situation not being explained to him; it came to light that the extension on the German Resident Card (Issued to people outside of the European Union, staying in Germany) had no legal bearing in Mexico, even though the document was signed by the German government.

According to Anisa, the legal papers for the extension of the Resident Card were in German and the Mexican officers didn't bother to read them. After the delay, Neil was asked to go back and was put on a plane to Germany. Anisa also mentioned that Neil traveled for 36 hours without any real meal and shower.

Neil had a hard time in the immigration office as well, where he had an asthma attack due to his claustrophobia. The room was supposedly packed with 30 people and was as small as the size of a bedroom. To add to his misery, Neil's luggage was also lost in this process.

Neil commented on the matter, stating that he was heartbroken and that Activision and COD Mobile were not at fault in this issue, on the contrary, they were trying to help him. Nova Esports will now compete in the World Championship with the remaining members in the squad i.e Yahya, Marki, Karma, Turu, and Sat.

COD Mobile World Championship 2021 Wedt Final teams (Image via Activation)

The performance of Nova in the COD Mobile World Championship remains to be seen in the absence of Neil. The situation is quite unfortunate and could have been avoided had all the things been done in a proper manner.

