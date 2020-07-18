Fortnite: Samsung accidentally leaks 'Galaxy Scout' skin, here is how to claim it

Samsung’s long-standing collaboration with Fortnite has resulted in some exciting items being released for Galaxy users. Apart from the Levitate emote, the original Galaxy skin, the iKONIC skin and the Samsung Glow skin have all been exclusively released for Samsung Galaxy users.

Credit: forbes.com

A week or so back, we talked about the leaked gameplay of the Samsung Galaxy Scout skin. And now, an original image has been leaked by Samsung. The image was released as part of an ad campaign on the Samsung Health application, which showed earlier than expected.

In this article, we look at the leak itself, while also talking about the ways in which you can acquire the skin.

The leak

On the 18th of July, FireMonkey, a Twitter account that regularly releases Fortnite related news and leaks, posted the following on their wall:

🌌Galaxy Scout Skin | First Look🌌



Due to a mishap on the Samsung Health application, twitter use @fu noticed that the Fortnite Galaxy Scout promotion was already on the app earlier than expected.



Due to this, we now have a nice image that shows us what this skin will look like pic.twitter.com/a1WBkghGNR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 17, 2020

It appears as though the image was first noticed on the Samsung Health application by a Twitter user called iannzits. You can see the original post below:

The leak gives us a sneak peek into what it is that users will be fighting for when they participate in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup, which is scheduled to be held on the 25th and 26th of July.

Advertisement

The Fortnite Galaxy Cup

In order to obtain the new Galaxy Scout skin, you need to register for the Fortnite Galaxy Cup. Registrations will open on the 20th of July. First and foremost, only those users can participate who have the original Galaxy skin, while the event is also expected to be invite-only.

Further, it is expected to be a mobile-exclusive event, although certain users have speculated that people may be able to access it via other devices as well.

Credit: twitter.com

As we already talked about a couple of weeks ago, the tournament is open to all Samsung Galaxy users who get the invite. While there is still no official confirmation on the range of devices that will be invited to the tournament, we know that 2FA authentication is required, while your account level needs to be 15+.

You can see the original FireMonkey tweet that leaked information about the Galaxy Cup: