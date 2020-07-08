Fortnite: Galaxy Scout skin gameplay leaked, new free skin

The new encrypted Fortnite Galaxy skin has been leaked with gameplay footage.

Players can get this skin for free by participating in the Galaxy Cup tie-in event.

(Image Credit: Happy Power)

The new Galaxy Scout skin has Fortnite players excited, and now players can see how the new skin looks. Additionally, this skin will be paired with the Galaxy Cup Fortnite event, and new information about that has also been released.

Fortnite Galaxy Scout Skin

Some Notes:



- The 3 bonuses at the top are for those who purchased the phones I listed this month.



- Extra days for the Fortnite part is probably a sign-up period for the tournament.



- Redeem your Rewards on: https://t.co/Ca5tTde2sW — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 7, 2020

As mentioned above, the Galaxy Scout skin is a tie-in with the Galaxy cup event. Both of these events are promotions for the new Samsung Galaxy 5G phone, however players may not have to purchase anything to get these skins. As reported before, all players will need to do is sign up for the Galaxy Cup tournament with an account at or above level 15.

There is some uncertainty about whether or not this promotion will ultimately extend to everyone on Fortnite or only those who have a Samsung Galaxy phone, but the website where players can redeem rewards only asks that players create a Samsung account.

Fortnite Encrypted Skin Leaks

RIP to an Epic Games employee soon 💀 Man Is about to be sued even more than the chapter 2 map leaker — Happy Power (@HappyPower) July 4, 2020

Epic Games has had to deal with Fortnite leaks for quite some time now, although that may be about to change. Most recently, it was discovered that an employee at Epic had been leaking information and decryption keys to the popular Fortnite leaker @HYPEX. This is why Fortnite players have been learning about promotions, events, and patches weeks, or sometimes months in advance.

Leaks are a bit of an interesting dynamic altogether. On the one hand, they limit and reduce Epic’s control over their game, and take away a lot of the impact that many of these events and tie-ins have. If Epic could better control these leaks, the theory goes, then the player experience would be better and more enjoyable.

On the other hand, however, many of the “leaks” give players an inside glimpse into the thought processes of the Fortnite programmers. It allows the wider Fortnite community to react to the developers, and in some cases the leaks are the only source of information (especially with regards to detailed patch notes).