Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian counterpart to the standard Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan is an all-round good Ice-type to have in Pokemon GO.

As an Ice-type instead of a Fire-type, Galarian Darmanitan's moveset is wildly different from its counterpart. Regardless, the available moves it does have can make it an excellent PvE contender. Its limitations show in PvP, but not every Pokemon can pull double duty in both forms of combat.

Regardless, Pokemon GO trainers who pick up Galarian Darumaka and evolve it to Darmanitan will want to optimize the Pokemon's moveset to ensure it stays well-composed damage-wise in battle.

Pokemon GO: Galarian Darmanitan's top moveset

Although Galarian Darmanitan is an Ice-type Pokemon, it retains at least one holdover from its Fire-type relative along with some very solid Ice-type moves and even a Normal move and a Fighting-type one. This move diversity gives Galarian Darmanitan some leeway in type matchups, but for the most part, Pokemon GO trainers will want to focus on its Ice-type moveset in order to receive Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) damage.

At the moment, Ice Fang and Avalanche are the best Fast Move/Charge Move combo available for Galarian Darmanitan. They both do well in damage, and Ice Fang is one of the better moves to use for energy generation alongside Powder Snow.

Avalanche is flat-out one of the best Ice-type Charge Moves in the game (if it isn't the best already). This combo makes Galarian Darmanitan a highly-effective gym attacker in PvE, being able to take down the likes of Dragon, Flying, Ground, and Grass-type Pokemon with ease.

For Pokemon GO trainers looking to pick up a second Charge Move for Galarian Darmanitan, the top options are either Overheat or Superpower. Their respective Fire and Fighting typing allow Galarian Darmanitan to expand its ability to deal with other Pokemon types that its Ice typing doesn't allow it to handle in type advantages.

It isn't a perfect Pokemon and can't hold up well in PvP, but if Pokemon GO trainers use Galarian Darmanitan's top moveset in PvE, they should be in good shape. Its high attack stat allows it to severely whittle down opposing Pokemon's HP quickly, even if its defense and HP stats are nothing spectacular. Optimize Galarian Darmanitan's moveset, and it'll serve you well.

