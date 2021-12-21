When are Bergmite and Avalugg coming to Pokemon GO?

Bergmite, the Ice Chunk Pokemon, was introduced in Generation VI of Pokemon games but it is now coming to Pokemon GO.

As part of Pokemon GO's Holiday 2021 event, Bergmite and its evolution Avalugg will be joining Pokemon GO's roster to commemorate the winter holidays. Although the event is currently ongoing and will continue until New Year's Eve, Bergmite will be appearing during the second part of the event specifically.

This means Bergmite/Avalugg will begin appearing in Pokemon GO on December 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM and will be prominent within the event until December 31 at 8:00 PM local time. Bergmite and Avalugg will remain available in-game after the event as well.

Pokemon GO: What to expect from Bergmite and Avalugg

The massive Avalugg is expected to have high defensive stats in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If they translate into Pokemon GO and operate similarly to how they do in the original Pokemon series, Bergmite and Avalugg should be an exciting inclusion to the game's roster. Although Bergmite isn't particularly impressive on its own, Avalugg sports a high defense and Ice typing, meaning it may emerge as a solid counterpick that can win battles of attrition against dreaded Dragon-type Pokemon.

Preliminary information on Avalugg in Pokemon GO points to its impressive defensive stats (allegedly capping out at 240, putting it in the top 50 defensive stats in the game), its interesting move assortment (including Ice, Dark, Normal, Ground and Psychic-type moves), and its potential CP ceiling at roughly 3100.

This may make Avalugg a reliable contender in a sea of solid Ice-type Pokemon, though it's unclear as to where this Pokemon will perform best in battle until more data is gathered.

It likely won't take long for the Pokemon GO community to make its mind up on Bergmite and Avalugg, as committed groups such as The Silph Road have already compiled preliminary data and will have even more available once the two Ice-type Pokemon release in earnest.

For the time being, players will just have to sit tight and speculate until the second part of Pokemon GO's Holiday event kicks off. By then, capturing and evolving Bergmite should be fairly easy, thanks to the increased appearances afforded by the ongoing winter event.

Stock up on items now trainers, there's a new duo of Ice-type Pokemon to be had.

