Best Ice-type Fast Moves in Pokemon GO

Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO are favored for many reasons, including their ability to counter fearsome Dragon-types. The current winter holiday is also bringing these frigid Pokemon to bear.

Oddly enough, though Ice-type Pokemon are effective fighters in Pokemon GO, they don't have many Fast Moves in the game to currently draw from. With a total of six moves, including Hidden Power's ice form, Ice-types don't exactly have a vast pool of learnable Fast Moves compared to some other more robust elemental types.

Despite this, there are still some Ice-type Fast Moves that are much better than their counterparts and should be prioritized by trainers when outfitting their Ice-type Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Ice-type Fast Moves worth focusing on

Wielded by Pokemon like Mega Abomasnow, Ice-type Fast Moves are devastating (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to dealing damage in Pokemon GO with Ice-type Fast Moves, Frost Breath deals the most damage per second. However, it clocks in with the lowest energy generation total of all possible moves, somewhat diminishing its utility.

On the other end of the spectrum, Powder Snow deals negligible damage but beats out every other fast ice attack in energy generation. These extremes can perform well, but striking a balance when possible is ideal.

The best middle-ground options in Pokemon GO are currently Ice Shard and Hidden Power (Ice). Both deal ten damage per second and receive ten energy per second. Ice Shard has a quicker move speed, placing it higher than Hidden Power by a slight margin.

These moves are the top balanced options for Ice-type Fast Moves, though trainers may opt for alternatives depending on what they need.

In all, the best three Ice-type Fast Moves in Pokemon GO currently are likely Ice Shard, Hidden Power (Ice), and Frost Breath due to its quick attack speed and higher DPS than other moves in its category. However, if trainers are more geared towards energy gain, Powder Snow and Ice Fang will be their picks, though these moves hit less hard by comparison.

These moves' rankings and stats are always subject to change as Niantic continues to tweak Pokemon GO. With the Icicle Spear move on the horizon next year, the best Ice-type moves may shake up once again to account for this new move's presence.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer