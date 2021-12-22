Best attacks for Froslass in Pokemon GO

A popular Ice-type pick in Pokemon GO, especially in Great League PvP, Froslass evolves from a female Snorunt. Compared to many Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Froslass can be incredibly effective at fighting when matched up against opponents like Dragon, Ground, Grass, or Flying-type Pokemon.

Though its stats and CP eventually tail off and keep it from competing in higher-level PvP leagues, Froslass is still an excellent pick in Great League as well as in certain PvE situations. However, trainers should be aware of which of its moves are worth learning and which are best avoided, as Froslass has an interesting combination of learnable moves scattered across a few different elemental types.

The best learnable moves for Froslass in Pokemon GO detailed

Paul's Froslass in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a dual Ghost/Ice-type Pokemon, Froslass' collection of Pokemon GO moves tend to draw from those two elements, though it does possess one Dark-type move as well.

If trainers are hoping to deal optimal damage with Froslass, they'll want to stick to its Ice and Ghost-type moves, which provide additional damage thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). However, some of these Ice and Ghost-type moves beat out their counterparts and should be prioritized.

For example, Powder Snow is a superior pick as a Fast Move when compared to Hex. Although both get the benefit of STAB, Powder Snow receives more energy generation than Hex while dealing the same damage. Trainers can still use Hex if they're interested in taking advantage of type matchups against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon, but Powder Snow is better by the numbers.

Froslass possesses three different learnable Charge Moves in Pokemon GO between Avalanche, Shadow Ball, and Crunch. Crunch is the odd man out in this grouping, as its Dark-type damage prevents it from earning STAB. Avalanche beats out Shadow Ball in most situations, as it's one of the best Ice-type moves in Pokemon GO.

However, Shadow Ball is still an impressively powerful move and receives STAB, so Pokemon GO trainers utilizing Froslass may want to pick Shadow Ball up as a secondary Charge Move to improve the Pokemon's utility in type advantages.

With Powder Snow, Avalanche, and Shadow Ball, Froslass performs well as an Ice-type attacker. It also retains Shadow Ball in its pocket in order to deal sneaky super effective damage against Ghost and Psychic-types where appropriate.

