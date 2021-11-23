Which are the best Black Friday deals for Google Products?

Just like every year, Black Friday is back, and it's bringing with it a slew of Black Friday deals throughout the tech world.

Nearly all retailers and major brands are hosting huge discounts across their stores and web fronts, with deals on laptops, smartphones, consoles, and even accessories like gaming headsets, etc.

Google (which is pretty synonymous with the tech world) is no different in this aspect. It is hosting some of the best Black Friday deals on its online storefront across its entire catalog of products.

Best Black Friday deals across Google products

Smartphone Black Friday deals

Pixel (Image via store.google.com)

Pixel: For now only one pixel is at the sale on Google's storefront, at $399 (MRP $449).

Gaming Black Friday deals

A Stadia Controller (Image via store.google.com)

Stadia: The Premiere Edition of Google's Cloud Gaming Console is available at a hugely discounted price of $22.22 (MRP $79.99)

Laptops Black Friday deals

Google Pixel Book (Image via google.com)

Pixel Book Go: This Chromebook comes with Intel Core m3, 8 GB RAM, and 64 GB Storage at $599 (MRP $649).

Pixel Book Go: This version comes with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128 GB Storage at $749 (MRP $849).

Pixel Book Go: The higher-end version with an Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 128 Storage at $849 ($999).

Pixel Book Go: The maxed-out version of the Pixel book go with i7, 16GB RAM, 256 GB Storage costs $1199 ($1399).

Connected Home Black Friday deals

A Nest Hub Max (Image via store.google.com)

Chromecast: The 3rd generation of the base version of the Chromecast is available for $19.99 (MRP $29.99).

Chromecast w/ Google TV: "The all-in-one premiere streamer with Google TV" (as claimed by Google), is currently priced at $39.99 ($49.99),

Nest Hub: The 2nd gen Nest Hub by Google is currently priced at $49.99 (MRP $99.99).

Nest Hub Max: The 'Max' version of the Nest Hub is selling for $179 (MRP $229).

Nest Mini: The 'mini' version of the Nest is priced at $24.99 ($49).

Nest Audio: The nest audio is currently selling for $59.99 ($99.99).

Nest Cam: The base version of the Nest Cam is priced at $149 (MRP $179.99) for the single pack, $279.99 (MRP 329.99) for the 2-pack, and $559.98 (MRP $659.98) for the 4-pack.

Nest Cam w/ Floodlights: Google's smart security camera is currently priced at $229.99 (MRP $279.99).

Nest Wifi Routers: The entire line of the Nest Wifi Routers are up for sale. Starting at $119 (MRP $149) for the Nest Point, to $249 (MRP $349) for the Nest Wifi Router w/ 2 points.

Smartwatches/bands Black Friday deals

Image via store.google.com

Fitbit Versa 3: The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is currently priced at $179.95 (MRP $229.95).

Fitbit Sense: The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is on sale at $199.95 (MRP $299.95)

Fitbit Charge 5: The Fitbit Charge 5 trackers are going for $129.95 (MRP $179.95) on the Google store.

Fitbit Luxe: The Fitbit Luxe tracker is selling at $99.95 (MRP $149.95).

Fitbit Inspire 2: The Fitbit Inspire 2 tracker is going for a mere $59.95 (MRP $99.95).

Edited by R. Elahi