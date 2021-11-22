5 best Black Friday laptop deals: Which laptops are up on heavy discounts?

With just a few more days until Black Friday (November 26), the best Black Friday laptop deals are already live and ongoing.

The Black Friday sale is one of the best times to buy anything tech. There are some massive discounts on everything from smartphones, consoles, laptops, and desktop parts like CPU, GPU, and even accessories like gaming headsets, mice, and pretty much everything is under sale.

Most major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and brands like HP and Dell are hosting Black Friday laptop deals and other huge discounts on their respective websites.

What to look for when buying a laptop

Most people buy a new laptop based merely on the specs and corresponding price, which isn't wrong. However, it isn't the most optimum way because, unlike a desktop, a laptop should not be purchased merely based on what CPU and GPU it has.

Instead, buyers should focus on the following points.

1) Overall build quality

Unlike a desktop, laptops will be carried around and physically interacted with, much like a smartphone. Hence, the build quality should be durable while feeling just as premium,

2) Cooling

A laptop can be high spec'd, but if the cooling falters, all that extra power will generate excess heat and will deteriorate performance and will slow down, and might even damage your laptop over time.

3) Display quality

Of all the components, the display is one of the essential things as no matter what we do on a laptop, we are viewing it through the display. It has many components, like size, resolution, refresh rate, response time, color accuracy, brightness, and viewing angle. A perfect balance between these will provide the best experience.

4) Audio quality

We might use headphones/headsets half the time, but good speakers on a laptop are still pretty important, especially since wearing headphones or earphones can get tiring after long periods.

5) CPU, GPU, and RAM

This is undoubtedly the most crucial part of any machine. Most modern-day CPU offerings from Intel and AMD (10th-11th gen i5/4-5th gen Ryzen 5) should be sufficient for a majority of the people, with at least eight gigs of RAM. Their GPUs will be in the 1650/3050 range for entry-level gaming and 2060/3060 and above for higher workloads.

Best Black Friday laptop deals right now

5) HP Pavilion x360 Convertible

Brand HP Price $469(i3) / $599(i5) (actual MRP $599/$779) Specs i3 1125G4/ i5 1135G7, Intel Iris XE, 8 GB RAM,256 GB Intel SSD+16 GB Intel Optane, Win 1014" HD+/FHD Touch Display, 3.33 lbs (1.5 Kg)

HP has a budget offering with a touch display and 360-degree hinge design for tablet-like use.

4)Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Brand Samsung Price $599 (actual MRP $999) Specs i5 10210u, Intel UHD, 8GB LPDDR3 RAM,256 GB SSD, Chrome OS,13.3" 4K Display, 2.3 lbs (1 Kg)

A budget-friendly, feather-light (1kg) Chromebook with a 4k display and a 10th gen i5 for smooth performance.

3) Dell XPS 13 9305

Brand Dell Price $649 (actual MRP $949) Specs i5 1135G7, Intel Iris XE, 8GB RAM256 GB nvme SSD, Win 1013.3" FHD Display, 2.6 lbs (1.16 Kg)

A sleek entry-level business machine with decent specs at a decent price.

2) Dell XPS 15 9500

Brand Dell Price $1699 (actual MRP $2199) Specs i7 10750H, GTX 1650ti, 16GB RAM,512 GB NVMe SSD, Win 10,15.6" FHD+ Display, 4 lbs (1.83 kg)

A premium business laptop with premium specs, a bigger screen, and performance comparable to entry-level gaming laptops.

1) Mackbook Pro 16" (2019)

Brand Apple Price $1799 (actual MRP $2399) Specs i7 9th gen, Radeon Pro 5300M, 16GB RAM,512 GB SSD, MacOS Catalina (out of the box)16" 3072*1920 Retina Display, 4.3 lbs (2 kg)

The best MacBook with a 16" display and dedicated GPU at this price point. The 3072*1920 Retina display is the highlight of this beauty.

