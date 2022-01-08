Best moveset for Heatran in Pokemon GO

A new 5-star Raid boss has come to Pokemon GO: The Lava Dome Pokemon, Heatran. With legendary Pokemon constantly cycling in and out of the 5-star Raid slot in Pokemon GO, many trainers are elated to finally have another opportunity to catch this Sinnoh legend once again.

Debuting in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl as the guardian of the volcano, Stark Mountain, Heatran left a big impression on trainers ambitious enough to trek through Sinnoh's post-game island. Heatran also appeared in Pokemon Black 2 and Pokemon White 2 as an optional post-game legendary encounter in Reversal Mountain.

For trainers lucky enough to catch one, Heatran has the potential to be one of the best performers in Pokemon GO's Battle League. When considering the addition of another Pokemon on a player's battle party, having the right game knowledge about the Pokemon is one of the most important factors in determining that Pokemon's success.

Heatran in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Heatran is the only Steel and Fire-type Pokemon in the entire franchise, as of writing. This means that this unique typing can be hard to deal with for lesser experienced players, giving it the upper hand defensively in battle. Heatran only takes super effective damage from Fighting, Ground, and Water-type attacks.

When looking at Heatran's stats in Pokemon GO, it is easy to see what makes this Pokemon so highly regarded by the community. With excellently rounded stats and an outstanding attack stat of 251, Heatran is capable of dealing tons of damage while being able to stay in battle longer than most with its defense of 213 and its stamina of 209.

With access to two of the best Fire-type attacking moves in Pokemon GO, Heatran's best moveset doubles down on the Fire typing. Fire Spin and Flamethrower is the combination used for a moveset to maximize Heatran's damage output.

Heatran only has one Steel-type attack, Iron Head. This charged attack is used significantly less as it uses more energy and deals less damage. As far as other options for fast attacks go, Heatran only has the choice between Bug Bite and Fire Spin. There is no situation for when Bug Bite will be needed over Fire Spin.

Heatran is an excellent defensive Fire-type in higher tiers of Pokemon GO's Battle League. With a combination of Fire Spin and Flamethrower for an optimal moveset, Heatran plays more like a defensive Fire-type than an offensive Steel-type and lacks the movepool to even attempt the strategy.

A mixed set for Heatran that replaces Flamethrower for Iron Head exists and has potential but is seen as significantly less than the standard double Fire-type set.

