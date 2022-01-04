Pokemon GO announces more Gyms and Pokestops arriving for players in India

On December 26, 2021, Niantic uploaded a newsletter to the official Pokemon GO website with some excellent news for its player base located in India.

With Niantic always trying to find ways to better the Pokemon GO community and improve players' experience worldwide, they have taken to adding Wayspots like Pokestops and Gyms to areas players felt that they were lacking.

Niantic's big plan for Pokemon GO in 2022

With this announcement, Niantic hopes to add a total of 500,000 more Pokestops to the nation from December 15, 2021 to February 2, 2022. The only catch to this is that these Pokestops will appear without images in Pokemon GO.

To remedy this, players level 38 and above will be able to recommend images to be used for these stops via an in-game option when the player is at one of the said Pokestops.

Various Pokestops as they are depicted in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

On top of these high-level players having a chance to select pictures that will be used in Pokestops in Pokemon GO, these players will also have the option to nominate various locales to receive these Pokestops. This is a big step in the right direction for Niantic as it allows dedicated members of the community to let their voices be heard.

Pokémon GO India @PokemonGoAppIN



Learn more: Trainers in India, more PokéStops and Gyms are coming to India. Be sure to submit photos for these PokéStops as you explore! 🔍✔️Learn more: pokemongolive.com/en/post/india-… Trainers in India, more PokéStops and Gyms are coming to India. Be sure to submit photos for these PokéStops as you explore! 🔍✔️Learn more: pokemongolive.com/en/post/india-… https://t.co/y9VAJowQuV

Perhaps in the future, Niantic may even be willing to bring this sort of community involvement to other countries like the United Kingdom and the United States. Having this level of community involvement may also encourage players to play the game more often to gain the levels required to have access to these voting options.

This recent announcement has many players excited for the future of Pokemon GO. With this new community-driven map update rolling out, many players are speculating about what this could mean for other countries.

This update could even lead to something greater, with Niantic letting the community get involved with the game's future. Perhaps Niantic would consider letting players vote for other aspects of the game such as Raid Bosses, Event Pokemon, or future Community Days.

Interested trainers can read the full official statement here.

Edited by R. Elahi